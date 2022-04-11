As Dane County residents face record-high inflation, the county's “Food to Foodbank” program, which provides locally grown produce and goods to food pantries, will get an extra $2.75 million in funding through the end of 2022, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.
The program is in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and ensures food security for those struggling to meet basic needs, especially as residents continue to face rising prices in stores and online.
Dane County and Second Harvest’s partnership was originally set to expire at the end of July, before Parisi included $1 million in his 2022 budget for the program to cover through the end of October.
The new $2.75 million in funding allows the program to purchase $750,000 worth of food each month from August through December and brings Dane County’s total commitment to the “Farm to Foodbank” program to nearly $27 million.
“We are extending our partnership with Second Harvest to keep the shelves of food pantries well-stocked for vulnerable residents struggling to make ends meet during this period of record high inflation and support our network of local food producers through another growing season,” Parisi said in a statement. “The ‘Farm to Foodbank’ program has been a great success in addressing our community’s needs during the pandemic, and we thank Second Harvest for their continued partnership.”
The COVID-19 pandemic transformed the numbers and demographics of people experiencing food insecurity, as well as the systems created to address it. Second Harvest shipped out 65% more food in the first two months of the crisis in 2020 compared to the same time frame in 2019.
Feeding America, the country’s largest organization of food banks, predicted that in 2020, food insecurity would affect 12% of the Dane County population — an increase of 63% from the same time period in 2019.
But the need ended up being much greater. In December 2020, Dane County reported a more than 500% increase in new households experiencing food insecurity. And just because the pandemic is subsiding, doesn't mean the issue of food insecurity will do the same.
At the height of the pandemic, Feeding America projected that food insecurity would affect 160,000 residents within Second Harvest's full 16 county service area. In the latest data from October 2021, that number narrowly dropped to 125,000 residents, according to Kris Tazelaar, director of marketing and communications for Second Harvest.
"There's still about a 20% increase over pre-pandemic rates for people who are facing hunger, but then you've got an awful lot of people who are also facing hunger as a result of higher inflation and higher food costs and higher gas prices," Tazelaar told the Cap Times. "They're having to make very difficult choices... and Second Harvest actually has similar choices."
Second Harvest is currently spending anywhere from 10% to 25% more on the food it purchases, he added.
"It's not only a struggle for the folks that we serve, it's also a struggle for us, which is why we're grateful for the support," Tazelaar said. "Without that support, I'm not sure that we'd be able to support the number of folks that we are able to today."
Second Harvest President and CEO Michelle Orge said the local dollars have provided vital and consistent support for people experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic, and for farmers and producers facing sudden and unpredictable changes in business demand.
It also has helped Second Harvest to form long-term collaborations with farmers, producers and vendors.
“Partnerships like these are crucial in a time of significantly higher food and fuel costs caused by inflation,” Orge said in a statement. “With the community’s support, we will continue our commitment to provide locally produced food through our partnerships and programs.”
The “Farm to Foodbank” program has been able to distribute more than 8.45 million pounds of food to Dane County residents as of February 2022 because of the county’s allocation of CARES Act and American Rescue Plan funds.
Parisi’s office said 72% percent of the food distributed was either fresh produce, dairy, meat or other protein, and 37 vendors were able to have a reliable outlet for their food to stay in business. An additional 184 partner agencies received food purchased with funding from the program.
A resolution to approve the additional funding was introduced at Thursday’s county board meeting and is “expected to be approved” in the coming weeks, according to a statement from Parisi.