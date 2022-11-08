On midterm election day where many high-profile races are neck-and-neck, Dane County is expected to hit at least 85% voter turnout.
In a morning email update, County Clerk Scott McDonell said he is seeing steady to high turnout at polling locations. As of 11 a.m., the city of Madison had counted 47,551 ballots, which is approximately 27% of registered voters.
As such, Dane County is projecting roughly 85% voter turnout among registered voters — and McDonell says that is “more of a floor” for the projection. Absentee ballots are processed throughout the day at both Madison and Dane County polling places, so McDonell said it is hard to account for those when predicting turnout.
"(This is) definitely higher,” he said, comparing Tuesday’s turnout to previous midterm elections. “We started with about 25,000 more absentee ballots than four years ago. There has also been some population growth."
Dane County hit 89% turnout in 2020, while 2018 saw 88% and 2016 came in at 82%.
Additionally, after ordering enough ballots for 120% of registered voters, the Dane County Clerk said that he has already had to order more, and that isn’t counting early voting ballots in Madison.
He has not had order more ballots for any November elections since he began ordering 120% around five years ago.
As of the first week of November, there were 376,531 registered voters in Dane County, according to the clerk’s office, putting the county at nearly 40,000 more voters now than in 2018.
All of the numbers are pointing to positive trends for turnout, McDonell added.
“It’s very positive but we don't know what's going on elsewhere,” he said. “I assume turnout is high everywhere, but is it 90% high?”
In a state where turnout in major cities like Madison and Milwaukee can swing races to one party or another, Dane County votes can be decisive.
In the village of McFarland just south of Madison, lines to vote have stretched longer than in previous years, too.
“We haven’t had lines this long since absentee voting became popular,” said Don Peterson, chief election inspector for the village of just over 9,000. “We had over 2,600 vote absentee already before today.”
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe told reporters Tuesday that "as of this afternoon, there are no major issues that have been reported, and Election Day in Wisconsin is going smoothly."
As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin voters had requested 815,267 absentee ballots, and 741,795 had been returned — approximately 91%.
Voters who haven't returned their absentee ballots can still do so by 8 p.m. and can check their local clerk’s office to find a polling place to do so. Voters can vote in person until 8 p.m. across the state and, as always, those in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to case ballots.