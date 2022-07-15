Dane County is adding $3.1 million in additional funding for the Pandemic Emergency Hotel Shelter Program to extend the service into next year, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Friday.
The program began in March 2020, placing those experiencing homelessness and also at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 into hotel rooms as a temporary shelter.
The program is funded by Dane County’s allocation of local aid authorized in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. To date, Dane County has spent $23.1 million on the emergency Hotel-to-Housing Program to fund both individual hotel shelter operations and assist with other communal shelter expansions.
The additional $3.1 million in funding will provide shelter and related support services through Sep. 30, and isolation and quarantine shelter through Feb. 28, 2023.
“This program has helped hundreds of Dane County residents socially distance and get connected to helpful resources,” Parisi said in a statement. “This $3.1 million extension in our Emergency Hotel Shelter Program will allow us and our partners to continue providing the space and services our most vulnerable residents need to recover from and limit the spread of COVID-19, while we also work toward permanent housing solutions.”
With a new highly transmissible and contagious COVID variant on the rise in the country, one of the main goals of the program is to provide shelter to households experiencing homelessness that do not have a place to isolate and recover.
The new strain, called BA.5, is fueling yet another wave of COVID infections across the globe and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported BA.5 now accounts for more than 60% of cases.
Cases and hospitalizations remain stable locally and statewide at the moment, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.
The number of people the program serves varies depending on COVID levels locally.
Over 400 households participated in the program since the pandemic began and more than 250 households have moved from hotel shelters into housing “through various housing supports and programs in the community,” the county said in a press release.
The program sheltered more than 110 people at one point during the Omicron variant’s peak last fall and winter. Numbers have started to climb again recently with the arrival of new variants in the community.
Parisi’s office anticipates a resolution authorizing this extension to be approved by the Dane County Board in the coming weeks.