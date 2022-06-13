As the Dane County approaches a new year’s budget for 2023-24, County Executive Joe Parisi has asked department heads not to exceed their existing funding from the previous year’s budget due to inflation and the country’s uncertain economic future.
While not asking for cuts (for now), Parisi warned of the rising costs to maintain county programs in a Wednesday memo. If the county make no changes to the upcoming budget — adds no new programs or staff — the cost to run the exact same county government will cost several million dollars more next year.
“It costs millions of dollars more this year just to stay in a level playing field,” Parisi told the Cap Times. “I’m very cautious due to the signals that we're seeing about the economy around us. We all are feeling inflation. We may be entering a cycle that we haven't seen in a while.”
With no federal dollars coming in to assist local governments like they did during the pandemic, Parisi said he is taking a “very cautious approach.”
“This isn't one of those high growth periods where the economy is just chugging along and everything's doing fine,” he said. “My goal first and foremost is to be able to maintain the services that we currently offer.”
He expressed concern over families across the country paying record high prices for fuel and groceries, increased costs hurting business and said some local employers have already announced layoffs.
The U.S. economy could be heading for a recession in the next year, according to growing warnings from banks and economists. As such, Parisi instructed departments to work within their existing allocations of general purpose revenue (GPR).
Departments may request increases for existing contracts, but the county executive is asking for no new GPR requests for funded positions unless it can be permanently funded through revenue and/or expense reallocations.
It’s not all bleak for the county, though. Despite challenges with inflation, rising costs and the general struggles of working within the state’s strict shared revenue program, the county has greater means to insulate against a downturn due to deliberate budget decisions made in recent years, Parisi wrote in the memo.
The county’s “rainy day” fund or “reserve” fund has re-grown and currently sits at its highest level ever, around $60 million, according to Parisi.
“While that sounds substantial and is most certainly leaps and bounds better than our standing a decade ago, with a total operating budget of over $550-million, a substantial economic emergency would place the county back on the precipice of severe financial difficulty,” he wrote to departments.
Parisi said he is hopeful the county won’t see any budget gaps and therefore won’t have to cut programs or staff, but he said it is dependent on the next few months and how the local economy looks.
The county depends on sales tax for much of its budget because of the lack of growth in shared revenue between the state and local governments, and also an absence of revenue alternatives. Strict levy limits on municipalities and counties have placed many in a fiscal vise that has grown tighter with each passing year, a February Wisconsin Policy Forum report found.
“Warnings of flaws in the state’s approach to financing local governments have been issued for decades,” the report read. “Yet, despite those warnings and growing strain in state-local relations, little has changed on the policy front, in part because the state’s own financial challenges have precluded it from doing so.”
Parisi called it one of the greatest challenges for the county, especially when the state passes a new law that’s imposed on local governments but doesn’t fund it. For example, he said the state will implement a change that requires a certain department to hire a number of staff, but then never provide the dollars to do so.
“Folks being more mindful of (unfunded mandates) would certainly be helpful because it's really just passing the buck to local taxpayers,” he said.
On top of that, the county is on the verge of embarking upon the single largest and most expensive project in its history, renovating and consolidating the county jail. With the final cost still unknown but estimated to be close to $200 million, budget flexibility has lessened even more.
Borrowing money will not be able to occur in the same way it did before this project, Parisi explained, as the jail renovation will increase the county’s overall tax levy this fall by nearly 5%. He said it can be reasonably assumed that property taxes will also go up 5% next year.
“We have to do our best to responsibly absorb the cost of the jail,” he said.
Parisi believes the goals of the budget are clear: protect and sustain core public services, prevent layoffs and make sure the rainy day fund “is ready for the ‘rain’ economists say is nearing.”
“I’m confident that together we can craft a budget for 2023 that protects the vital work and services county government provides our community, while ensuring the safety net we’ve worked so hard over the years to rebuild can weather whatever the looming economic downturn may bring,” Parisi said.