While the Dane County Board of Supervisors stalls on next steps to renovate and consolidate the outdated county jail building, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is moving to close the oldest portions of the facility in the meantime.
Six years after a study found “Dane County should not consider extending the life” of the City-County Building that is home to the jail and instead “work towards getting out of the building with due haste,” Barrett will begin closing off the east section of the seventh floor of the very same building. It is the oldest area of the jail, built in 1953. As a result, approximately 65 residents will be shipped out of the county to Rock, Iowa and Oneida county jails.
“That east side was built in 1953 and it has the same bars, the same design,” Barrett told the Cap Times. “This was a difficult decision, but it is made easier when we keep in mind that our top priority is safety and security.”
He added, “I would rather make this tough decision than have to console grieving parents because their child died in that City-County Building because of the design, and I would make that decision every single day of the week and twice on Sundays.”
The jail renovation, which will be the most expensive public works project in county history, has been discussed in some form since the 1990s.
The County Board made headway in March, putting another $16 million toward the jail project, bringing the total up to $165 million, for a six-story facility with approximately 825 beds. The renovation was originally conceptualized as a seven-story tower with 922 beds — and $24 million over budget at the time it was proposed. The jail currently has eight stories and 1,013 beds.
Barrett explained that the lack of safe and humane jail space, along with ongoing staff shortages, brought him to the challenging, and costly, decision. The county is operating at more than 40 deputy positions under optimal staffing levels, according to the sheriff’s office.
It will cost the county between $50 and $60 a day per resident to send to other jails, Barrett said, totaling $3,500 a day, $105,000 a month and $525,000 for the rest of 2022.
“That is unbelievable,” Barrett said. “All of the money that we're planning on saving with this jail by reducing floors, we're going to lose. We are going to pay for a jail, either way, and it's going to be in Dane County or it's going to be in another county, but we're going to fund one.”
And he will continue to consider closing other outdated portions of the jail on “a daily, weekly and monthly basis” as long as progress on the renovation is stalled.
“We have been reaching out and setting up different agreements with other facilities… but if we get to the point where we have deemed the City-County Building as a whole unsafe, I will not hesitate to ship all of the residents of the CCB to safer and more humane facilities for safety purposes.”
In a move putting the long-awaited jail consolidation project back up in the air, the Dane County Board of Supervisors in July postponed a $798,000 change to the architecture firm’s contract that would finalize a jail plan already passed by the board in March in order for the board’s Black Caucus to propose a new approach.
On the heels of the sheriff’s announcement to close a portion of the jail, the caucus released that plan Tuesday for a smaller facility with fewer beds and other changes to address racial disparities in the jail.
Under the Black Caucus’ plan, the new jail facility would be smaller than called for previously, with the construction of a five-story facility with up to 725 beds. The aim is to lower the costs to operate it once opened and bring the project back on budget as costs continue to go up with inflation.
The proposed new resolution, RES-157 which is in review under the county’s Public Works committee, removes a suggested acute medical housing unit on the fourth floor of the tower to instead make space for the general population housing. The jail would still have medical and mental health beds but the resolution suggests inmates with severe medical needs could be better accommodated by local hospitals than an in-jail clinic.
The racial disparities in the county jail are stark, with an incarceration rate for Black individuals that is double the national average, according to the caucus. On any given day, 1.4% of Dane County’s Black population is incarcerated.
“Data indicate that if disparities are reduced, a smaller jail will meet the county’s needs for years to come,” the caucus said in a statement.
Supervisor Dana Pellebon, District 33, and member of the Black Caucus, echoed a similar sentiment.
“Arguments that we need a larger facility implicitly assume that we will not address the severe racial disparities that exist in our criminal justice system today,” Pellebon said in a statement. “What does that say to Black families in Dane County, like mine?”
Barrett, the county’s first Black sheriff, applauded the work of the caucus and said he agrees with its work “100%.” But he would also like to see more urgency and collaboration.
“We do need to address disparities. We do need to have progressive and practical criminal justice reform,” he said. “I think that we can do that in collaboration with a safe, humane and rehabilitative facility, not in place of.”
He encouraged the board to consider urgent but sustainable next steps — and he contended that might not be consolidating to the point the Black Caucus would like.
On Tuesday, the jail had 807 people in custody. That would be well over the recommended capacity if a six-story jail was built, Barrett contended. He said if the board decides on a plan that is too small, it will likely require the expensive task of shipping residents out of the county for the next five years.
“It's not about building a big facility to fill. It's about having a space that is safe, humane and also focuses on the rehabilitation side of things,” Barrett said.
Referencing the study from six years ago, he said the renovation must move forward “with due haste.”
“It was said six years ago that we should not extend the life of the City-County Building and we must get out with due haste,” Barrett said. “I encourage all of the decisionmakers in this process to take those two words in mind as we move forward.”