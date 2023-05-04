After two failed committee votes and a week of tensions running high, the full Dane County Board dealt the final blow to state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, rejecting her confirmation as director of the county's Department of Human Services.
The board’s rejection of the appointment is unprecedented. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi — who appointed and has remained a steadfast supporter of Stubbs — cannot veto the board’s decision, according to an attorney for the county.
Community leaders and supporters of Stubbs said she was treated unfairly in the process and in a manner that sent disturbing signals to the Black community, but an overwhelming majority of the board voted against the hire, citing a lack of qualifications.
Of the 37 members of the County Board, 27 voted against the confirmation, with five abstaining and two supporting — Supervisors Tim Kiefer and Jeff Weigand. Three supervisors were absent.
The vote concludes an unusually tense nomination process where some officials said they were called racial slurs and threatened if they didn’t vote to appoint Stubbs, a Madison Democrat who represents part of the city in the state Assembly.
April Kigeya, one of three Black supervisors on the County Board who has received threats and insults throughout the confirmation process, said Thursday evening the rhetoric was not a distraction but an opportunity for the community and herself to speak their truth.
“My vote is not about race. It's not about whether Representative Stubbs can hold two jobs. It's about Representative Stubbs and her qualifications for the position,” Kigeya said. “She has done many things on the County Board and the Legislature, and I'm grateful for her service and her experience. However, she doesn't have the breadth of experience needed for this position and, for that reason, I cannot vote to confirm Representative Stubbs.”
Dana Pellebon, another Black supervisor who said she’s also been harassed and threatened, said although she initially planned to vote to confirm Stubbs, racial slurs directed at her and Kigeya by Stubbs supporters changed her mind and have been “disqualifying.”
“The nominee has been unable to manage a process without harmful rhetoric from those around her and a reticence to admit mistakes and work to resolve harm,” Pellebon said. “This lack of leadership is not reflective of what I want running our largest department that deals with our most vulnerable. It makes me wary of any disagreements in the future that will result in further harm to those that disagree.”
Five supervisors, Richelle Andrae, Michele Ritt, Rick Rose, Sarah Smith and Kate McGinnity, abstained from voting altogether.
“There's been a tremendous amount of hurt through this confirmation process. The ugly of humanity came out,” Ritt said. “This board including myself failed to stand up and speak out.”
‘Blatant biases … exhibited to this Black woman’
Stubbs, who served on the County Board from 2006 to 2022 and in the Assembly since 2018, has not responded to interview requests from the Cap Times.
At Monday’s meeting of the County Board’s Personnel and Finance Committee, she said she never has condoned threats or racial slurs by anyone. She asked that the committee “get back to the process” and “stay away from the rhetoric.”
Parisi echoed a similar sentiment, asking for the board and community as a whole to focus on whether Stubbs is qualified to lead the Department of Human Services.
The county executive has stood by Stubbs’ nomination, saying in a statement late Thursday that County Board leaders displayed “unprecedented hostility” toward her.
He noted that Stubbs has gotten more pushback on her nomination than he’s ever experienced before, with people asking for documentation and information that “has never been asked for in any prior department hiring.”
“Before one word was uttered publicly, County Board leadership told the administration privately they had serious concerns. When pressed, those concerns were vague, generalized, and not supported by specifics,” Parisi said in the statement. “Their words clearly forecast their intent.”
Moving forward, he said he will review options for the county's hiring processes to help minimize the risk that those who step forward in the future “aren't subjected to what has occurred and instead are evaluated on their education and experience.”
“How this was conducted will damage our ability to recruit talent. This will constrain the effectiveness of any future search; time is the only remedy,” Parisi said. “After allowing a reset for healing, I will announce next steps to fill the position and minimize the impact of what has occurred on county operations.”
During Thursday’s public comment, Kirbie Mack, the vice president of Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County, highlighted the difference between this process and previous ones. She called into question the previous committees’ objectiveness.
“When others come before you as appointees of the current exec’s, you follow a very different process, one which is very cordial, professional, respectful,” Mack said. “We at BPSA…have never witnessed such blatant biases as you have exhibited to this Black woman. Then again, never has a black woman in the history of the county come before you as an appointee.”
Former Madison School Board President and mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes said the county’s entire process has been “dysfunctional” and “based on personality, lack of respect and political allegiance.”
“You have perpetuated racial harm through this process and perpetuated current systems of oppression,” Reyes said. “I ask you to do the right thing tonight. Set aside your personal issues about what has transpired through this process and your political allegiances, and focus on who is best to lead and serve Dane County Human Services at this very moment in time.”
But County Board members dialed in on Stubbs’ qualification for the position Thursday evening.
Question about leading 8 employees vs. 800
Supervisor Mike Bare, who also serves in the state Assembly, has served on both committees that unanimously denied the confirmation ahead of Thursday’s full board meeting. Despite concerns about process, Bare said both committees did their jobs “promptly and professionally.”
His concerns boiled down to whether she has the experience for the job.
For instance, he said, at Monday’s Personnel and Finance Committee, Stubbs said the most number of people she has managed at one time was eight, six of those being interns. The director of the Department of Human Services will manage more than 800 people and is the county's largest department with a budget over $240 million.
The resolution supporting Stubbs’ hire notes during her time on the County Board she “authored key legislation, including a resolution creating what is now known as the Dane County Behavioral Health Resource Center. She also initiated Dane County’s Community Restorative Court which provides alternatives for those who commit nonviolent crimes.”
She served five years as chair of the County Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee, the oversight body for the Department of Human Services. The current seven members of that committee were the first to vote against her nomination.