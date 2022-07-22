The Dane County Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly approved three non-binding referendum questions on Thursday asking voters in the November election to weigh in on whether recreational cannabis and abortion access should be legal in Wisconsin.
Voters previously approved a referendum on medical cannabis in 2010 and two referendums on recreational cannabis in 2014 and 2018 by margins ranging from 64.5% to 76.4%.
All three referendums asked voters the same question — whether cannabis should be legalized, taxed and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for those 21 and over.
That same question will be on the ballot again on Nov. 8. According to Supervisor Aaron Collins, the question is intentionally unchanged to obtain long-term voter opinion data on cannabis legalization.
“What we're trying to do here is just show the strength of support,” he said. “We know the majority of people in Wisconsin, according to polling, want marijuana legalized.”
Voters will also be asked to answer a second referendum question on cannabis this fall. It asks whether Wisconsinites previously convicted for cannabis possession in small amounts should have the charge expunged from their records.
Collins says the new question is designed to “put the focus on criminal justice reform.”
“We know that Black individuals, even in Dane County, are four times as likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white individuals despite having almost exactly the same usage rates,” Collins added. “We need to try to do or undo some of the harms that have been done.”
An ‘island of prohibition’
According to cannabis advocacy group NORML, 30 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized or decriminalized recreational cannabis and eight more have legalized medical cannabis as of this July.
Recreational cannabis is popular among Wisconsinites. A Marquette Law School poll from March found that 61% of statewide voters — including a majority of Republicans — favored its legalization.
Though Milwaukee County, Milwaukee, Dane County, Madison, Green Bay, Eau Claire and the Menominee Tribe have all decriminalized recreational cannabis in small quantities, its possession and use remain a misdemeanor punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and six months in prison under state law.
Gov. Tony Evers tried first in 2019 to legalize medical cannabis and again in 2021 to legalize recreational cannabis in the state’s biennial budget, but both proposals were struck down by the Legislature.
According to Collins, the state government’s persistent inaction despite national shifts in cannabis policy spurred the Board to put another referendum on the ballot.
“Wisconsin is increasingly an island of prohibition, both regionally and across the country,” he said. “The Legislature is not reflecting what the people of Wisconsin want.”
Abortion on the ballot
The board approved a third referendum question Thursday that will ask voters to weigh in on Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, which took effect last month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
The question asks voters whether the 1849 law, which makes performing abortions a felony in Wisconsin and includes no exceptions except for cases where the mother’s life is endangered, should be repealed. The referendum is purely advisory and is not legally binding.
“People are upset, scared and angry after SCOTUS repealed the protections of Roe,” Supervisor Cecely Castillo said. “Dane County voters deserve a chance to register their support for access to abortion care and the repeal of the archaic language”
Over 50 abortion rights activists attended the meeting to ask the board to make Dane County a “sanctuary county” by decriminalizing abortion. At least 20 activists, including University of Wisconsin-Madison rising junior Claire Willett, called for substantive action beyond the non-binding referendum.
“You are the people in power who can do something, and your constituents are pleading for help,” Willett said. “So help. Make Dane County an abortion sanctuary and protect people simply asking for self-determination.”
Both Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett have previously stated they will not prevent individuals from seeking nor providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“I have every intention of utilizing the power Dane County voters entrusted in me and will use my discretion to prosecute only those crimes that keep our community safe and represent our collective values,” Ozanne said in June. “If the voters want a district attorney who prosecutes women for seeking an abortion or licensed providers who are acting in the best interest of their patients, they will need to elect someone else."
According to UW-Madison associate law professor Miriam Seifter, decriminalizing abortion at a local level is not possible under state law.
“A local government cannot override a state criminal law, so counties do not have the authority to decriminalize abortion within their borders,” Seifter said.
However, Seifer added that local governments can take other limited financial or legal steps to influence abortion access in their jurisdiction.
“Generally speaking, when localities discuss becoming sanctuaries, they often pledge to do things that are within their discretion to make certain conduct more or less likely to occur.”
In response to calls for an abortion sanctuary in Dane County, Castillo said she and her colleagues “are actively exploring all ways we can support people seeking access to abortion care.”
Legal abortion remains widely poplar in Wisconsin. According to a recent Marquette Law School poll, a sizable majority (64%) of voters opposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Republicans have vowed to remove any local district attorneys or sheriffs who choose not to uphold Wisconsin’s abortion ban if they win the governorship this November. While a governor can remove district attorneys with “just cause,” Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul previously said he believes abortion policy disagreements do not meet that standard.
On Thursday, the board also:
- Recognized July as Disability Pride Month
- Tabled authorization of $797,780 in additional funding for new Dane County Jail consolidation project design parameters.