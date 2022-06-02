At its first in-person meeting in two years, the Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Thursday evening to conduct an independent investigation into the work environment at the county-owned zoo.
After supporting the idea in executive committee, the full board voted 25-7 for an independent investigation following allegations of racism and retaliation by management at the Henry Vilas Zoo in the Wisconsin State Journal.
The resolution, authored by Supervisor Tim Kiefer, District 25, dedicates $50,000 from the county toward the review, which must be conducted by a retired circuit court judge and be completed by Oct. 1.
Kiefer said he recently took his nieces and nephews to the zoo — and that’s why he pushed for this investigation.
“I don't want to take them to a zoo where the people who work at the zoo are potentially being mistreated. I don't want to take them to the zoo where the only two Black zookeepers quit,” he said. “It's about the kids and families who go to the zoo. It's about the animals that are in the zoo, and making sure that everyone (is) treated fairly.”
Supervisors Maureen Mccarville, Melissa Ratcliff, Dave Ripp, Rick Rose, Jerry Bollig, Cecely Castillo and Chuck Erickson voted against the resolution. Supervisor Analiese Eicher abstained from voting and Supervisors Brenda Yang, Alex Jooers and Kate McGinnity were absent.
Last month, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi clashed with the board on the issue, claiming an outside zoo review could “potentially interfere” with the county’s own probe into the alleged problems.
But on Tuesday, Parisi's position changed, as he called for an externally led racial climate assessment across county government. This separate resolution will go to the board in the coming weeks.
Several board members, including the county’s legal counsel, raised concerns over who has authority over this matter. The county executive is charged with the management of county staff whereas the board can put policies in place, but not deal with specific employees.
Supervisor Matt Veldran, District 4, made two amendments to the resolution, requiring the retired judge to report to the Committee of the Whole rather than the Public Works and Transportation Committee.
“One of the questions that has come up is… what do we have the power to do?” Veldran asked, making an additional amendment so the judge can recommend policies that would not directly affect individuals, which the board doesn’t have purview over.
In a new addition, the resolution states the board is aware the Department of Administration has conducted an investigation into the county zoo, following complaints.
“In no way does the county board question the hard work that has been, and continues to be, applied to that effort by county staff,” the amended resolution states. “However, the county board also finds that the concerns… are severe enough that an independent, third-party investigation is warranted and necessary to restore public trust in the zoo, ensure that all zoo employees are treated fairly, and to ensure that animals are being humanely cared for.”
Two county employees, one with the Office of Equity and Inclusion and another with human resources conducted one-on-one staff interviews following negative exit interviews by zoo employees. Carrie Braxton and Kabura Mukasa, two women of color, conducted the internal review, which confirmed the work environment at the zoo was “toxic” and fostered an “us vs. them mentality,” by staff toward zoo management.
The scope of the independent investigation will include, but is not limited to, allegations of racism by zoo management, retaliation for union activity, unequal discipline, animal neglect and mistreatment, and a hostile work environment.
Eicher, District 3, asked the board to re-refer the resolution back to the committee level, expressing support for an investigation but wanting to ensure that the language and steps in place are what’s needed.
“I do think that there are much larger problems here… and it behooves us to send this back to committee to make sure that we are getting exactly what we need from an investigation, whether that is an investigation at the zoo, the medical examiner's office, Human Services Department,” Eicher said.
The county is facing mounting pressure to take action as more complaints have come in. Just this year, the county’s Office of Equity and Inclusion has investigated and found two troubled work environments at the zoo and in the medical examiner’s office.
Several supervisors, including Jeffrey Glazer, District 8, supported taking more time to reach a decision to address systemic issues, though the referral failed in a 13-20 vote.
“We need to keep this about the process,” he said. “We need to understand the processes and policies that have failed. We’ve heard the problems our employees have (and) it seems clear this is not simply a problem with the zoo. There are problems with other parts of the organization.”
The adopted resolution authorizes the Dane County Board chair to hire a retired judge as a special investigator at the rate of $200/hour. The judge will also be authorized to bill for clerical and other staff assistance and necessary expenses, not to exceed $50,000.
Parisi told the Cap Times the idea looks “a lot like the Gableman investigation — a narrow scope, an investigation conducted by a retired judge, etcetera.”
Supervisor Anthony Gray, District 14, raised concerns that the county’s legal counsel was advising the board to act on Parisi's view rather than an objective one.
“Sometimes when I hear the interpretations, rather than feeling it is a good faith explanation of what is found in the ordinance, I find that to be advocacy (for the county executive), except the court counsel is supposed to be our lawyer, too,” Gray said. “I’d like to feel we actually have someone representing us.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting:
- The board passed an ordinance amending county code, prohibiting board members from discriminatory behavior and harassment. Specifically, it adds several lines to the county code reading, “no county official in the performance of their duties shall engage in sexual harassment of any other person, as defined in Dane Co. Ord. s. 18.04(42), or discriminate against any person on the basis of age, race, ethnicity, religion, color, gender, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, (etc.)”
- One author of the anti-harassment resolution, Eicher said the ordinance is about bringing county policies "into this century” at Thursday’s meeting. However, Supervisor Jeff Weigand, District 20, one of the board’s more conservative members, opposed the ordinance and said he was worried the change would infringe upon free speech.
- The board passed a resolution recognizing June 2022 as LGBTQ+ and allies pride and recognition month. Everyone voted in favor except Weigand.