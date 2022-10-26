Two county board members have introduced opposing budget amendments to move the stalled jail project forward — one that would align with a compromise the board passed in March and another that would cut the jail to five stories.
County Board Chair Patrick Miles offered an amendment which would cease work on the current plans for the jail and move to design a five-story facility instead to the Public Protection and Judiciary committee Tuesday night.
However, Supervisor Analiese Eicher, District 3, who is proposing her own amendment, said that Miles’ plan is unrealistic and would “essentially kill the jail project.”
Co-sponsored by Supervisors Richelle Andrae, Dana Pellebon, Jacob Wright, Cecely Castillo and April Kigeya, Miles’ amendment passed in a 4-2 vote and would require a significant redesign to cut floors from the building while still maximizing the number of beds within the five-story facility.
“This is a fair compromise that will get the project going and done,” Miles said at the committee meeting.
Eicher's alternate amendment is set to be released later Wednesday and aligns more closely with a resolution passed by the board in March; it would add nearly $14 million to the project to keep it closer to the original vision.
Stalled next steps leave jail future in flux
The jail renovation, which would be the most expensive public works project in county history, has been talked about in some form for decades. The County Board made headway on the project in March, putting another $16 million toward the jail. That brought the total cost to $165 million for a six-story facility with approximately 825 beds.
The renovation was originally conceptualized as a seven-story tower with 922 beds — and $24 million over budget at the time it was proposed. The aging jail currently has eight stories and 1,013 beds.
But with inflation and prices for construction skyrocketing, the board has continually stalled on getting the project off the ground.
In July, the County Board postponed a $798,000 change to the architecture firm’s contract that would finalize the jail plan passed by the board in March in order for the board’s Black Caucus to propose a new approach.
The Black Caucus pitched a plan for a smaller, five-story jail facility with up to 725 beds. The group said it would lower operating costs and bring the project back on budget as prices rose with inflation.
That same day, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett closed the oldest portions of the jail and shipped residents out of the county because of safety concerns.
Over the summer, the board also opted not to put the jail project funding up for referendum on the November ballot, leaving it to local officials to decide what comes next.
“There were assurances made by leadership that this would be taken care of in the budget, which meant that a number of folks voted against putting the extra funding to referendum,” Eicher said. “The path that Supervisor Miles has chosen to go with the operating amendment… is essentially redoing the jail project again.”
County Executive Joe Parisi’s 2023 budget has no new additional jail money. While $165.9 million in funding has been approved so far, at this point only $11.7 million of those funds have been spent on design and studies, according to Parisi’s office.
Amendment details
Miles did not answer the Cap Times’ requests for comment but the amendment states its goals and objectives, in order of priority:
Replace outdated cell blocks in the City-County Building, improving safe conditions for all residents, staff, visitors and volunteers
Eliminate or greatly reduce solitary confinement
Reduce total number of beds
Increase medical and mental health space
Maximize in-person visitation
Maximize programming space
Consolidate jail facilities, including permanent closure of the Ferris Center Program
“Right-sizing the jail project recognizes that diversions and reforms in the criminal justice system will have a sustainable reduction in the jail population,” the amendment states. “Re-evaluating the project also highlights the need for continued long-term coordination and investment to eliminate racial disparities in the jail population.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Miles clarified that the amendment won’t necessarily cut costs for the project; it would likely cost more than $1 million to make the changes to the construction plan and would not get underway for another three months. With costs rising weekly, Miles said if more borrowing authority is required, the board would need to again vote on that funding.
Eicher wants to instead build off the momentum from a March resolution and find the funding now instead of further down the line. With Barrett's support for her amendment, she suggests the county move funding from line items in the budget to close the funding gap for the jail.
Specifically, Eicher’s amendment would decrease spending in the budget for the Jail Space Needs Study by $3.6 million and transfer existing borrowing to the jail project, as well as transfer $3.2 million in borrowing from the airport’s terminal modernization project and $6.6 million from the natural gas-powered fleet of vehicles.
Combined, those cuts would add approximately $14 million dollars to the jail, building in “a cushion,” Eicher said, and accounting for further inflation.
She added that it was “incredibly tough” and simultaneously a “miracle” the board reached a compromise in March but a new board means new compromises.
“(This) capital amendment reallocates funding for line items to fund the gap that exists in the jail project that will essentially allow what we all agreed upon… to continue,” Eicher said. “The fact remains that we have to replace an aging jail facility, a dangerous jail facility. This is an opportunity for the board to sort of uphold our end of the deal.”
Barrett told the Cap Times his preference is “to continue to be in support of Resolution 320,” and therefore Eicher’s amendment.
“Miles’ proposal is building a newer building, but it's still creating safety hazards,” Barrett said. “A smaller building with less beds will lead to overcrowding, and overcrowding is one of the leading reasons there is a dramatic decrease in safety in our jails.”
“A five-story facility is not going to be sustainable and sufficient moving forward,” he added.
The county’s Personnel and Finance committee will take up Miles’ budget amendment at one of its two budget meetings next week; all budget amendments go before the full County Board for final funding decisions the week of Nov. 7.