The Dane County Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly passed a new policy requiring gender-inclusive restrooms in all county buildings Thursday night, with 33 supervisors supporting the resolution.
Sponsored by 25 out of the 37 supervisors, the resolution states that despite the county’s strides in making its government inclusive and accessible, it is critical to acknowledge that not all residents — especially members of the LGBTQ+ community — may feel comfortable using county facilities due to the limited numbers of single-stall, gender-neutral bathrooms.
Most of Dane County restrooms are in the process of being relabeled as gender neutral facilities, or have the ability to be relabeled as such.
The resolution asks the county government to take the initial step of relabeling existing single-stall facilities to be gender-neutral and include gender-neutral bathrooms in any future buildings. County-owned buildings will continue to have bathrooms designated for men and women.
Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff, District 36 — who is running for the state Assembly — authored the resolution. She told the Cap Times the policy was inspired from her personal experience.
“I have someone close to me that is transgender and so have seen firsthand the struggles that they've had when there isn't a gender-inclusive, single-stall restroom available,” Ratcliff said. “I looked around at where I work and looked at the county, and we don't have the spaces.”
Ninety-one percent of transgender and nonbinary youth have worried about being denied access to the bathroom, the Trevor Project’s 2022 annual national survey found.
Discrimination, harassment, physical attacks and sexual assaults against transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming individuals is well documented, the resolution states — both in places of public accommodation as well as in restrooms segregated by sex or gender.
“We can fix this. We can make it easier. We can be inclusive,” Ratcliff said.
According to the fiscal note for the resolution, it has no fiscal or budgetary effect, since the cost to relabel current facilities can be covered in this year's budget.
Still, Ratcliff said she had heard some pushback from supervisors who wanted to know the cost for for future facilities to include single-stall, gender-inclusive restrooms.
Only Supervisor Tim Kiefer, District 25, abstained from the vote for this reason and because of the lack of financial details.
Kiefer said he was “disappointed” that he had to abstain because of a procedural issue with the fiscal note. He added that the note and the resolution did not address whether it would mean higher construction costs for new renovations to include a third kind of restroom outside a men’s and women’s room.
“This policy is going to have potentially a very significant impact on the county because on the county government's horizon … are two very major construction projects that, right now, are basically stalled out due to high construction costs,” Kiefer said at the meeting, referencing the county jail consolidation and the redevelopment of Alliant Energy Center.
“The question I have is, will this resolution have an impact on the construction cost of either of those facilities? I don't know the answer to that,” he said.
Ratcliff contended that any future county facility would be designed with a gender-inclusive restroom, so “it's not really an extra cost — it'll just be included.”
“It doesn't make sense to me that that's the issue (supervisors) see going forward,” Ratcliff said. “There's no way to know the cost to a future project to include gender-inclusive restrooms.”
The inclusive new space will help members of the LGBTQ+ community feel respected, seen and safe, Ratcliff said. It could also help improve mental health, she said.
“How can you measure that in dollars?” Ratcliff asked.
She hopes other levels of government — towns, municipalities and even the state — will consider a similar policy. The Town of Cottage Grove last week approved a similar resolution for its county buildings.
Wisconsin building codes require a certain amount of gendered bathrooms based on the size of the facility.
Ratcliff emphasized the state’s responsibility to start looking into redoing those codes to better reflect the current society.
The change to county buildings will benefit not just members of the LGBTQ+ community, Ratcliff said, citing the examples of a father who needs to take his daughter to the bathroom or a person looking for enhanced privacy.
“It's more than just for transgender or nonbinary people. There's all sorts of different groups of people that visit our county facilities or that work at our county facilities that will have access to a safe bathroom,” she said. “What this resolution does is show … that there's a safe space in our county facilities for the LGBTQ+ community — that we see you, that we care, that we are making a safe space for all of our residents.”