The Dane County Board of Supervisors adopted its 2023 operating budget Monday evening with a host of changes, including a plan for a scaled down version of the stalled jail project.
On a divided first day of budget deliberations, the board passed the operating budget 24-13 after two failed votes to adjourn the meeting, which would have pushed a vote on the full budget to Wednesday’s meeting instead. An amendment to change plans for the jail held up the vote, heightening tension among the group.
The move put in motion a new proposal for a five-story jail facility that also invests $500,000 in criminal justice reform.
The two opposing budget amendments for the jail, which has been at a standstill since the summer, came from Supervisor Analiese Eicher, District 3, and would align with the compromise the board passed in March. The other, from Board Chair Patrick Miles, would cut the jail to five stories, similar to a proposal from the Dane County Board’s Black Caucus.
Miles’ amendment reduces the physical jail size and adds $500,000 in various criminal justice reforms initiatives aimed at reducing the jail population, which passed in various committees, including the powerful Personnel and Finance Committee last week.
However, Eicher introduced two floor amendments to go before board members for the first time at Monday’s meeting. The first, an operating budget amendment, would have removed Miles’ amendment from the budget in order to make way for the second amendment in the capital budget to add $13.5 million to the jail by moving funding from line items.
Eicher’s amendment to remove Miles’ from the budget failed in a narrow 18-19 vote.
“We had an opportunity this evening to end the debate and fulfill our commitment to our partners and the community,” Eicher said after Monday’s vote. “The chair cast the deciding vote to further delay this project that will only end up costing taxpayers more in the years to come.”
During the meeting, Eicher urged her colleagues to support her jail proposal because of the lack of guarantee on the timing and cost of Miles’ plan.
“The reason that I put this amendment forward is because we have found a way going line by line through the budget to fund the budget gap that exists,” Eicher said. “There are no guarantees if we move forward with what's currently proposed in the budget… that we're going to get a smaller facility.”
Miles’ proposal, co-sponsored by Supervisors Richelle Andrae, Dana Pellebon, Jacob Wright, Cecely Castillo and April Kigeya, ceases work on the current plans for the jail and moves to design a five-story facility instead, but will require additional votes in the future to finance the changes.
Miles told the Cap Times that his goal for the proposal is to “get the project done.”
“By having a smaller facility we not only are committing to housing fewer people in the jail and addressing disparity issues, but from a dollars and cents perspective, a smaller facility is going to have a lesser operating maintenance cost,” Miles said.
The jail renovation, which would be the most expensive public works project in county history, has been talked about in some form for decades. The County Board made headway on the project in March, putting another $16 million toward the jail. That brought the total cost to $165 million for a six-story facility with approximately 825 beds.
The renovation was originally conceptualized as a seven-story tower with 922 beds — and $24 million over budget at the time it was proposed. The aging jail currently has eight stories and 1,013 beds.
But with inflation and prices for construction skyrocketing, the board has continually failed to come up with a financing plan to get the project off the ground.
Along with a dozen others, Supervisor Maureen McCarville, District 22, spoke against passing the operating budget because of the jail amendment.
“We've wasted millions of dollars on this project and have just tossed it aside and said once again, ‘Oh, let's try something different,’” McCarville said. “I can’t in good conscience go along with that. It's not fiscally responsible. This was not the way I wanted to get it figured out.”
The first of three nights of budget debate
In a contentious two hour debate, board members were split between the two contrasting proposals. Some argued Eicher’s plan was more timely, cost saving and in line with previous plans from the board. Others supported Miles’ amendment as it puts progressive reform ideas at its forefront.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has voiced his support for Eicher’s plan and raised concerns with Miles’ amendment, noting a smaller facility will increase costs from having to send jail residents to other counties. Supervisor Kate McGinnity, District 37, echoed similar concerns, asking what would be lost if too much was cut from the jail, like potential space for mental health and medical services.
“We cannot keep our current residents in (an) inhumane and unsafe jail… one more day than necessary,” McGinnity said. “I'm deeply concerned that if we move forward and under-build, not only is it irresponsible, but I'm concerned what we would lose with that lesser building, that floor that could be used for rehabilitation.”
Supervisor Andrew Schauer, District 21, a senior attorney for the state’s police union, made an impassioned plea to his colleagues to support a larger facility.
“We spent a ton of money already on this project,” Schauer said. “Let's all understand that we've all compromised a great deal, and it's not ideal for everything.”
But in the end, Miles’ amendment won out.
“Tonight we made some really hard decisions, particularly on the jail,” Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, District 6, said in an interview after the meeting. “I am looking forward to fully funding it and getting it rolling as soon as we can.”
As to the division within the board on the proposal, Chawla said after any split vote, supervisors need time to gain perspective.
While Supervisor Anthony Gray, District 14, called Eicher’s proposal an “absurd run around the committee process during the meeting," others like Chawla contended that Miles’ amendment was the right path forward because of the change it forces, despite the need for votes down the line.
“I will fully support this approach no matter what cost and no matter what it takes because it does the right thing,” Chawla said of a five-story facility during the meeting. “It's going to give us the right size jail facility (and) is going to give us an incentive to put leverage on everyone in the criminal justice community to push for these reforms, not lip service.
“This approach will be fully funded and you have my guarantee,” he added. “I will work as hard as I can to make sure all my colleagues vote on the money to fund this.”
Co-sponsor Andrae said with many uncertainties in the criminal justice system, the board does have control over reforms and values in the budget.
“I am concerned that if we do not move forward with the (Miles’) proposal, we will surge forward and then hit a brick wall,” Andrae said. “This gets us out of the guessing game on this project… trying to hope that we know how much it's going to cost and then being wrong about it. It gets us to that point of saying, here's something we can support, and let's move forward with it.”
Amendment details
Miles’ amendment states its goals and objectives, in order of priority:
- Replace outdated cell blocks in the City-County Building, improving safe conditions for all residents, staff, visitors and volunteers
- Eliminate or greatly reduce solitary confinement
- Reduce total number of beds
- Increase medical and mental health space
- Maximize in-person visitation
- Maximize programming space
- Consolidate jail facilities, including permanent closure of the Ferris Center Program
At a committee meeting, Miles clarified that the amendment won’t necessarily cut costs for the project; it would likely cost more than $1 million to make the changes to the construction plan and would not get underway for another three months.
With costs rising weekly, Miles said if more borrowing authority is required, the board would need to again vote on that funding.
Despite Eicher’s push to build off the momentum from March, a new board from spring elections means new compromises, as several board members pointed out Monday.
“I just want to remind everyone that the previous board is no longer here,” said Supervisor Kierstin Huelsemann. “This is a new board. A third of us are newly elected. We did not agree to a lot of what was said and I think that is evidenced by the fact that we haven't fully funded the project.”
Specifically, Eicher’s amendment sought to decrease spending in the budget for the Jail Space Needs Study by $3.6 million and transfer existing borrowing to the jail project, as well as transfer $3.2 million in borrowing from the airport’s terminal modernization project and $6.6 million from the natural gas-powered fleet of vehicles.
Other amendments
The board only voted on three floor amendments, or changes brought forward after committee budget meetings, to the operating budget Monday.
The board passed an amendment that restored funding for two county sheriff deputy positions that were defunded in committee to create room for non-law enforcement mental health roles.
The original amendment, sponsored by Supervisors Heidi Wegleitner, Pellebon and Huelsemann, removed the two deputy roles to create a new job in the mental health division of the Department of Human Services. The new position would explore creating a non-law enforcement mobile crisis response system outside Madison, and a second position would be added in public safety communications to coordinate such a system.
Last week the finance committee spent over an hour trying to find an alternative to funding the mental health positions but ultimately found no solution.
The board also voted in favor of a long-discussed and controversial amendment that would reclassify four social work roles in the county’s Department of Human Service Behavioral Health division to case managers, changing the qualifications. Three social work positions in disability services would also change to case manager roles.
To work as a social worker for DCDHS, applicants must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in social work, or be working toward a degree, according to current job listings. Applicants with any other major must have a social work certification from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services prior to applying.
Case managers could be hired without that degree or certification.
DCDHS workers and supervisors spoke at the meeting about how the change could help promote diversity in the department.
With the urging of interim director for DCDHS Astra Iheukumere to reclassify the positions as case managers, the amendment passed in a 20-16 vote with one abstention by Huelsemann.
“We are not taking positions away from social workers. We... value a multitude and diversity in every way, shape and form as it relates to background and training,” Iheukumere said. “This is also a response to the demand of our communities of color that have asked for diversity and life experience as it relates to service delivery. We see this as an opportunity.”
Supervisor Brenda Yang, District 19, argued there is a need for more case managers and social workers altogether — and the amendment in front of them Monday was one step toward a solution to “the crisis at hand.”
Budget deliberations will resume Wednesday where the board is expected to take up other notable items, such as adding:
- $1.5 million to close a funding gap for the Madison Public Market project
- $4 million for a county elections facility
- $4 million toward the Dane County Affordable Housing Development fund
- $200,000 for operations at Madison’s men’s homeless shelter.