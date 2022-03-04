After over three hours of debating, amending and occasionally heated back and forth, the Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a new resolution putting another $16 million toward the Dane County Jail consolidation project in a 29-7 vote late Thursday night.
The new substitute resolution passed was proposed by six Dane County supervisors Wednesday ahead of a Thursday evening full board meeting, cutting 100 more beds from the new facility and adding $16 million in borrowing, bringing the total budgeted cost up to $164 million.
Several supervisors commented at the Thursday meeting on the rushed new proposal, while others noted it was the compromise needed to move the long-awaited jail consolidation project forward.
Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, District 8, has been pushing the jail project since she took office in 2006. An author of the new proposal, she said renovating a smaller, safer facility is only part of the solution to criminal justice reform — but a necessary step forward.
“I do think we have been talking about this for a long time. I do think the ideas in this are nothing new,” she said at Thursday’s meeting. "I really appreciate the sub that we have tonight because I think that speaks to our collaborative nature."
Some others on the board characterized the move differently. Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle, District 1, called the new plan rushed and “sloppy.”
“This seems to be just sloppy work and a dereliction of duty at best,” Doyle said to the board. “We really can do better… this is not democracy in action.”
Citing the rushed process, Supervisors Doyle, Mike Bare, Cecely Castillo, Yogesh Chawla, Anthony Gray and Sarah Smith voted against the resolution adding $16 million for the jail. Supervisor Elena Haasl, District 5, was absent. The same supervisors, plus Supervisor Patrick Miles, voted to postpone a decision on the project for another two weeks, but the vote failed 8-27.
Bare, who moved to postpone the resolution to the next board meeting, said a little more time and attention would go a long way for the resolution.
"The sub is a great start," he said. "I'm grateful to the sponsors for their work, but I just don't feel like this is quite ready for primetime."
The jail renovation, which will be the most expensive public works project in county history, has been talked about in some form since the 1990s. The county originally was slated to vote on the 2021 RES-320 Thursday night, which adds $24 million in borrowing so the county can fulfill its original vision for a seven-story jail addition with 922 beds, after postponing a vote at its last meeting on Feb. 17.
The new proposal went through numerous minor changes throughout the evening, with many amendments — and amendments to amendments — cutting background information and adding data.
Most notably, one amendment required a criminal justice research group to conduct a study on how the county can decrease its jail population and minimize the use of incarceration, while another instructs a county council to work to eliminate the Huber work release program by March 31, 2025, and replace it with a human services system.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he didn’t have enough information to make a decision on reforming the Huber system, but was open to continued conversation and committed to evidence-based decision-making.
Several members who spoke in opposition to the new plan during public comment said adding more money to the county jail didn’t get at the root problem of the current criminal justice system.
Supervisor Richelle Andrae said passing the substitute resolution was the practical move forward, though.
“It would be great if we had all the time in the world to evaluate this and... take years to figure out what additional criminal justice reforms we need and put all those in place and then make the decision,” she said. “But I think if you asked 37 people on this board how much money they're comfortable with, you will get 37 different answers. At some point we need to make a decision and move forward with it — this resolution gives us the flexibility to do that.”
Barrett said he's dedicated to moving this project forward and continuing the community conversation.
"I've always welcomed the opportunity to find new and innovative ways to support criminal justice reform,” he said. “The only way to do that is by engagement and learning and listening and compromising."