Dane County Regional Airport’s expansion is halfway complete, but a new $85 million south terminal opened to travelers this week, including three new gates to accommodate more flights and more passengers.
The expansion is related to a steady rise in travel, with near-record numbers of passengers using nonstop service to over a dozen cities from the Madison airport, according to a press release.
After seeing a major pandemic drop-off in passengers, the most of any Wisconsin airport, travel at the Dane County airport has taken off. The March 2023 passenger numbers — around 181,200 — surpassed March 2017 and 2018, but did not quite reach 2019 levels.
This March was the busiest month of travel since the onset of the pandemic for the airport, said Michael Riechers, a spokesperson for Dane County Regional. The 2018 number was an all-time passenger volume record, but that record was broken again the following year.
“Had that growth trajectory continued, the airport would have quickly reached a capacity limit. In other words, we would have run out of gate space available for planes to park, which would have essentially capped any future growth,” Riechers said. “This terminal expansion allows us to continue to grow and eventually far exceed our 2019 volume.”
The new 90,000-square-foot south terminal has increased gate seating, expansion and renovations of restrooms, as well as more eco-friendly heating, ventilation and air conditioning. With two stories, the top floor includes the gates, a living room, expanded business center, a play area for children, a nursing suite, a changing station for adults with disabilities and a service animal relief area.
The bottom level has 45,000 square feet of maintenance workshops and infrastructure, according to Riechers. The second and final phase of the project will soon be underway, he said, and involves the demolition of the former south end of the airport to add three more new gates.
“This south terminal expansion enables the Dane County Regional Airport to continue to pursue more flights, offer more convenience and additional flexibility for business and vacation travelers, and offer everyone an upgraded experience that is unparalleled in the region,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a prepared statement.
The expansion also opens the possibility of flight service to additional cities, something the airport “is always working on,” Riechers said, but isn’t as straightforward as creating the space and asking the airlines to come fill it.
“The state of the airline and airport industries is very difficult right now; there’s a ... pilot shortage which has stunted the growth of airports and air service across the country,” Riechers said. “Airlines are hiring at unprecedented rates, but it takes quite a bit of time to build up staffing levels in that profession.”
Despite those challenges, he said, Dane County has seen passenger volume grow and airlines are doing the best they can to meet the travel demand. American Airlines launched a direct flight from Wisconsin’s capital straight to the nation’s capital at Ronald Reagan International Airport this month. Dane County Regional also offers nonstop flights to Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, New York, Philadelphia and Phoenix.
Kim Jones, airport director, said it’s just the start of an exciting and busy 2023.
“We are committed to consistently upgrading the travel experience for every single person who chooses our airport,” Jones said in a statement. “This airport is at the forefront of design and amenities.”