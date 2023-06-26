Dane County is facing unprecedented air quality levels that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officially categorized as “unhealthy” Tuesday as a result of Canadian wildfires — and officials expect conditions to worsen through Wednesday.
The state DNR tracks air quality throughout the state. As Canada faces the most treacherous wildfire season in its history, the DNR issued several air quality advisories over the course of the spring for PM 2.5, or particle pollution.
Those conditions reached the worst levels yet for Madison on Monday.
The city’s current air quality warning will last through noon on Thursday and is specifically caused by the wildfires in Quebec, said Craig Czarnecki, the outreach coordinator for the DNR’s air management program. The DNR anticipates conditions will worsen Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially reaching “very unhealthy” levels.
“We have hit the unhealthy air quality level in a few counties, Dane County being one of them,” Czarnecki said. “When we do get to that unhealthy category of air quality, that means people in sensitive groups should avoid long or intense outdoor activities.”
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, people who are pregnant and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities, according to the DNR. All others should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.
Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison & Dane County, said it’s probably best for everyone to skip that outdoor run or bike ride for the time being.
“Air quality can affect just about everybody and you might not know that it will have a certain effect on you, so it's best to shorten the amount of time that you're outside and choose to be active outdoors when the air quality improves again,” Finke said. “If you're able to kind of push off any outdoor plans for later in the week, that would be greatly recommended.”
Ingesting outdoor air pollutants can cause short-term symptoms for just about anyone, Finke said, including shortness of breath, coughing, itchy eyes, irritated sinuses and headaches. It can also lead to more severe reactions for those with asthma or other respiratory illnesses.
“If you start to feel any of that — if your throat is irritated or if you're feeling like you're having a hard time breathing — that's when it would be really important to get inside and, potentially, get checked out if your symptoms aren't improving,” Finke warned.
⚠️We're dealing with unhealthy air quality over the next couple of days. Here's what to know:— @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) June 26, 2023
▪️ Limit time spent outside during the air quality advisory.
▪️ Risk is higher for older adults, children and teens, and people with heart or lung problems.
▪️ Learn more 👇 https://t.co/18XDNctQee
Czarnecki said the best way to avoid wildfire smoke is to stay indoors. Inside of your home, make sure doors and your windows are closed. Running the air conditioning can help recirculate the air in your home, too, he said.
If being outside is necessary, especially for sensitive groups, N-95 masks can help filter out smoke particulates. Cloth masks aren't as effective, Czarnecki said.
“It's looking like Tuesday we'll be seeing the worst of it. It's not going to be healthy for everybody, so we want just to get the word out that people really do need to be aware, for their own safety and to protect their own health,” Czarnecki said. ”There’s a chance this could be the most significant smoke impact we've had so far this season.”
That would also mean the worst smoke conditions in over a decade.
Wisconsin hasn’t had a PM 2.5 advisory for wildfire smoke in the spring since 2011. This year so far, there have been nine.
“It’s been over a decade since we've seen something like this,” Czarnecki said. “This is rather unprecedented.”
With the peak of Canada’s typical wildfire season still ahead, smoky conditions may linger. As of June 22, there were about 416 active wildfires in Canada, with 213 deemed “out of control.” That exceeds the 10-year average by 584.
The current situation is dynamic, according to Czarnecki, and weather and wind could change where the smoke is going. The DNR is constantly updating its air quality conditions map online and those wanting air quality updates can sign up for text and email advisory notices from the DNR.