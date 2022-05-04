Dane County Board Supervisor Analiese Eicher will join the growing race for state Assembly in District 46, the former board chair announced Wednesday.
Eicher, a Democrat, said she plans to build on the legacy of outgoing state Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie, who is retiring. She’s the third Democrat to join the race, along with another Dane County Supervisor, Melissa Ratcliff, and Madison Ald. Syed Abbas.
Ratcliff announced she is running for the seat in an April 13 press release. She recently was reelected to the Dane County Board of Supervisors to represent District 36, just south of Sun Prairie. Abbas announced his bid for the seat on April 15.
District 46 comprises cities in eastern Dane County, including Sun Prairie and Stoughton, and also the village of Cottage Grove. Hebl, a Democrat, has represented the region since January 2005, and has joined the growing number of Assembly Democrats who have announced they won’t run again in November, bringing the total to seven.
Eicher currently represents District 3 in the county, encompassing Sun Prairie. She told the Cap Times she would serve the remainder of her term on the County Board, through 2024, if elected to the state Assembly.
"I am excited. This was not a decision that was made lightly and was made after significant talks with neighbors and friends and colleagues encouraging me to take this next step,” Eicher said. “My background and my desire to serve is going to serve us well in the 46th Assembly District.”
Eicher has served on the County Board since 2018 and served as County Board chair from January 2020 to April 2022, leading the board through virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic and helping to pass local legislation relating to criminal justice reform, COVID relief and more.
She was recently unseated from the position by Supervisor Patrick Miles.
“To get the results voters want to see, they need a leader with a proven record of building coalitions to get things done. I have a history of bringing people of different perspectives together to make difficult, yet meaningful decisions,” Eicher said in a statement. “I’m ready to make a difference for the people of the 46th Assembly District.”
Eicher said she has “tremendous respect” for her opponents in the race, but at the end of day, she has a “tenacity and a track record of delivering and fighting important fights.”
"I've spent, gosh, 16 years of my life in policy fights, in advocacy fights, in public service and local government,” Eicher said. “I have learned some incredible lessons and made some really important connections that are going to help deliver for our folks in the 46.”
Abbas, who previously served as Madison City Council president, told the Cap Times he believes there’s a lot of work to be done addressing affordable childcare and also environmental issues in the 46th, like PFAS contamination.
“In the state Assembly, it's extremely important for us to discuss how we're going to solve issues around PFAS and environmental contamination,” he said. "That's something I'm really, really excited about and have experience (in) working in the city of Madison.”
The partisan primary for the seat will be held on Aug. 9.