A new joint budget proposal between Madison and Dane County could save the Madison Public Market, closing the perilous $5.2 million funding gap for the project.
County Board Chair Patrick Miles proposed a budget amendment last week in budget deliberations, suggesting $1.5 million from the county’s capital budget be allocated to assist in filling the funding gap for the Madison Public Market. The amendment unanimously passed in the county’s finance committee Tuesday night.
The $20 million Public Market, 15 years in the making, is in jeopardy after the city withdrew its application for a $3.45 million federal economic development administration grant in late August. Without the grant, and on top of growing construction costs, the project has a new total cost estimate of $20 million — and $5.25 million gap in funding.
While Miles’ amendment is a move forward, it comes with a major caveat: The funding is contingent upon Madison increasing its contribution to the project by approximately $4 million in this year’s capital budget — a step Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has been reluctant to take.
Miles said the $4 million could also be made up by the Madison Public Market Foundation.
“I was surprised when I read the paper a month or two ago when it was reported that the project had fallen short of over five and a half million dollars,” Miles told the Cap Times. “And (Mayor) Rhodes-Conway had not put that financing in her budget proposal and left it to the council.”
Rhodes-Conway released the city’s $368.4 million capital budget for 2023 in September, but missing from the record-high budget was the necessary $5 million in funding to keep the market alive.
Additionally, no City Council members brought forward a budget amendment to increase city dollars for the project during the September Finance Committee deliberations.
So Miles, on behalf of the county, is taking the first step to closing the budget gap.
“It's in the interest of the county to see the project come to fruition,” Miles said. “It's not just for the city but for the county as a whole. It could be a good economic driver and another avenue for local growers to market their food.”
In late August, a memo from Matthew Mikolajewski, director of the Economic Development Division, informed city staff of “rapidly increasing construction costs” for the public market. As such, Mikolajewski ordered an updated construction estimate from the consultant, and found a new price tag of $20 million — a $1.7 million increase from the estimate done earlier this year.
Although the project team had been working with the federal Economic Development Administration on securing CARES Act funding, the public market had not yet received a commitment of this financial support, Mikolajewski wrote in the memo.
“The EDA was unfortunately under a deadline to commit CARES Act funding,” Mikolajewski said. “Absent a clear path to providing additional funding to the (Madison Public Market) to close this inflationary gap, the City was required to withdraw its application for EDA funding.”
Miles said he hopes his move will motivate officials at the city level to do what they can to fill the gap.
“I certainly wasn't looking for the county to close the full gap,” he added.
The county's funding also could include a division of the real estate at the public market between the two local governments.
State law prohibits the county from granting money to the city or to the public market foundation, so instead county and city staff have worked together to carve out a piece of the property at the proposed site on the corner of North First and East Johnson streets in the city’s Fleet Services building.
If the amendment makes it past the full board, that land would be used for a new Food Innovation Center, Miles said. The county would buy that land and then lease it back to the city for $1.
Miles said he personally has not heard from anyone in the city government about his proposal, but is optimistic the County Board will be in support. The amendment will go before the full County Board the week of Nov. 7, along with all other budget items, for final funding decisions.