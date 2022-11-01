Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett are asking the county’s Personnel and Finance Committee to restore rural mental health funding cut from the 2023 budget.
The Health and Human Needs Committee passed an amendment on Oct. 25 removing $440,000 intended to create rural mental health response teams and instead reallocated $250,000 toward the Department of Human Services to support Madison's CARES crisis response program.
The amendment, sponsored by Supervisors Heidi Wegleitner, Dana Pellebon and Kierstin Huelsemann, originally specified that the $250,000 would increase mobile crisis response funding and “facilitate the development of a county-wide non-law enforcement mobile crisis response effort.”
Now, a new version will go before the Personnel and Finance Committee Tuesday after Parisi and Barrett penned a letter to the committee emphasizing its “detrimental” effect on the county’s behavioral health care goals.
“Communities outside of Madison do not have as many resources available and behavioral health emergencies don’t recognize municipal jurisdictional boundaries,” Parisi and Barrett wrote. “Crafting alternative solutions…will take collaboration and time. There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution to this challenge. Where you live shouldn’t determine the availability of mental health care.”
Dane County’s crisis intervention program is provided through the emergency services unit at Journey Mental Health Center. The amendment originally deleted funding that stood to double available staffing resources at Journey for rural behavioral health care services and aid mental health work in the towns and villages across the county.
The amendment Wegleitner and the other sponsors initially proposed redirected those funds to Madison’s Community Alternative Response Emergency Services — or CARES — program, which responds to 911 calls for behavioral health emergencies and already received increased funding in Madison’s 2023 budget.
But after Parisi’s pushback, those sponsors are changing course.
A new version of the amendment posted Monday night leaves the county’s crisis response program intact and instead decreases spending in the sheriff’s office by cutting two deputy positions and creating two new roles.
One of the new positions would be in the mental health division of the Department of Human Services to explore creating a non-law enforcement mobile crisis response system outside Madison, and the second is in public safety communications to coordinate such a system.
Wegleitner contended the amendment was aimed at pursuing non-law enforcement crisis response.
“When I saw that the county executive was adding funds to the sheriff's office with law enforcement crisis response by funding mental health workers that are embedded in the sheriff’s (office), it seemed like an opportunity to redirect that to (a different) model,” Wegleitner said. “It was never about taking money from rural Dane County and giving it to the city of Madison.”
Madison’s budget funding would allow for CARES to expand citywide and maintain services on the weekends, operating 12 hours a day and seven days a week out of two locations. It does not extend beyond the city of Madison.
“The City of Madison is not requesting these additional dollars,” Parisi and Barrett’s letter states. “The Madison CARES program has never required county operating budget support….(and) the staffing model is not replicable in Dane County’s outlying communities.”
While Wegleitner said she has long wanted the county to be a financial partner with Madison’s CARES program, the idea was always to create a program like CARES without law enforcement presence.
“It's a little unclear to me whether the county executive supports non-law enforcement crisis response — when there are only more positions added to the sheriff and no positions added to actually implement the non-law enforcement piece, that’s problematic,” Wegleitner said. “We need somebody really focused on this and it's a really great time to add that staff person.”
Across the state, EMS in rural and urban communities have faced financial and staffing struggles, but rural areas have been hit the hardest due to a lack of critical infrastructure. On top of that, many rural communities face more barriers to addressing mental health.
Farmers are a population that has one of the highest stress levels as well as one of the highest suicide rates, the Cap Times reported in August, but often lack the resources needed to address mental health crises.
The new amendment, along with all other budget changes, will be voted on Tuesday at the Personnel and Finance Committee before going to the full board Thursday.