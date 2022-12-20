Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett urged the County Board to fund the long-stalled jail consolidation project at a press conference Monday, announcing two new options forward.
Both resolutions, introduced at Thursday’s County Board meeting, would add $13.5 million in leftover borrowing authority from other county projects that wasn't spent to move the project along after inflated construction costs delayed progress.
One resolution, sponsored by Supervisor Andrew Schauer, would simply add the funds if the board approved it in a two-thirds vote.
The second, however, sponsored by Supervisor Maureen McCarville, puts the same amount of funding to referendum in the spring. In June, the board considered a similar proposal that would have put the jail project funding up for referendum on the November ballot. They ultimately voted against the measure, though.
“Something has to be done,” Parisi told the Cap Times Monday after the press conference. “It would be great if the board could find consensus and gather the votes to approve the funding without having to go to the voters. I know that there's a desire from most of the members on the board to replace the aging facility.”
In November, following county budget deliberations, Parisi rejected a scaled back, modified plan for the jail, allowing for a March plan to proceed instead that added $16 million to the project. The March plan brings the total cost to $164 million.
The move came after the board adopted its 2023 operating budget that included a five-story jail facility and invested $500,000 in criminal justice reform. But with costs continuing to rise, Parisi said at the time that plan charted “no clear path forward.”
He called the never-ending debate over the project frustrating.
“We were there, and then the spring elections happened and we got new board members and new board leadership, and it fell apart,” Parisi said. “I'm hoping that it can get put back together and move forward because these are real lives that are impacted by this.”
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has been a vocal advocate for building a safer building, and not necessarily a smaller one.
“We do need to address disparities. We do need to have progressive and practical criminal justice reform,” Barrett told the Cap Times in May. “I think that we can do that in collaboration with a safe, humane and rehabilitative facility, not in place of.”
He added that it's “not about building a big facility to fill,” but instead about having a space that is humane.
These new resolutions, which both supervisors are in support of, as they ultimately accomplish the same goal but in different approaches, take already-approved borrowing and reallocate it to the jail.
With designs on the jail consolidation being finalized in the next several weeks, Parisi and Barrett are urging supervisors to figure out a plan. If dollars for the project aren’t approved by spring, bidding on construction can’t proceed, delaying the work further.
The jail renovation, which would be the most expensive public works project in county history, has been talked about in some form for decades. The renovation was originally conceptualized as a seven-story tower with 922 beds — and $24 million over budget at the time it was proposed. The aging jail currently has eight stories and 1,013 beds.
But with inflation and prices for construction skyrocketing, the board has continually failed to come up with a financing plan to get the project off the ground.
We have a jail that's unsafe, it's outdated and it needs to be replaced,” Parisi said. “It's important to remember that the 825-bed facility is 200 fewer beds than our current capacity — so this has been quite a compromise.”
Both resolutions will go before the board at its scheduled meeting on Jan. 19. For the binding referendum to be included on the April ballot, the County Board would have to approve the measure at that meeting and no later.
The other resolution to reallocate prior borrowing would need to be adopted before the project is put out to bid. Currently, bids will be ready for release in the spring, according to Parisi’s office, with the county anticipated to award the contract next fall.