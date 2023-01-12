Licensed therapists, counselors and social workers in Wisconsin will again be allowed to attempt to change their clients’ sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression after a vote Thursday by a state legislative committee.
The Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted 6-4 on party lines to suspend a rule banning “conversion therapy,” which was passed in 2020 by the state board that oversees licensed therapists, counselors and social workers. The board’s policy added conversion therapy to the list of unprofessional conduct for those professions.
Conversion therapy is “any form of intervention, such as individual or group, behavioral, cognitive or milieu/environmental operations, that attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation or sexual behaviors,” according to the American Medical Association and GLMA (formerly the Gay and Lesbian Medical Association), a national group of health care professionals that advocate for health equity of LGBTQ individuals.
Lawmakers voted to repeal the rule after almost fourhours of testimony, which featured a series of testy exchanges among members of the public, advocates and committee members.
Those speaking in support of the ban said conversion therapy can lead people to harm themselves or even attempt suicide.
The committee previously voted to block implementation of the rule in 2021, and the Republican-led Legislature sought to make that decision permanent — but was unable to without the approval of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The ban was suspended, but took effect again on Dec. 1.
Thursday’s vote implements another suspension. Blocking the rule for good would require a bill to be passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor.
Supporters of the ban have stressed that it applies only to counselors, therapists and social workers licensed by the state — not to any professions outside of the board’s purview, such as pastors.
Rep. Adam Neylon, a Pewaukee Republican who co-chairs the committee, reiterated multiple times throughout the hearing that lawmakers gathered Thursday not “to discuss the merits of any conversion therapy or any other type of therapy.” Instead, he said, the committee was working to determine if the board “has gone beyond the limited authority the Legislature intended to grant it” by banning conversion therapy, and asked for testimony and questions from lawmakers to focus on legislative oversight, not conversion therapy.
His pleas were largely ignored by those participating in the hearing.
Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, decried the vote as an “attempt to do a runaround to try and stop an examining board, which has been empowered by the Legislature … to create rules and standards to govern themselves” from fulfilling its role.
His Democratic colleague, Sen. Kelda Roys from Madison, also denounced the move to suspend the rule. While the senator sharply criticized conversion therapy for the harm she said it can cause people, she also said the board was within its powers to develop such a rule.
“I think it's really important to just cut through the idea that somehow this (rule) is about banning conversion therapy or not,” Roys said. “(The rule is) about protecting consumers in Wisconsin — protecting vulnerable teens and families — from predatory, unprofessional therapists.”
Conversion therapy is opposed by medical and professional groups, including the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, the American Counseling Association, the American Medical Association and the National Association of Social Workers.
Marc Herstand, executive director of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, said Thursday that conversion therapy is “an extremely harmful practice that causes major mental health and suicidal (ideation) among young people and people who receive this therapy.”
He pointed to a June 2020 memo from the Legislature's own nonpartisan attorneys that found the board “likely” has “statutory authority for the promulgation of the rule” as evidence that it operated within its authority by issuing the ban.
Sen. Steve Nass, the committee’s other co-chair, pushed back on that assertion.
The Whitewater Republican said the rule banning conversion therapy “gets into a policy decision,” something that should be handled by lawmakers, not the board. He also added that if the committee did not suspend the rule, it could create a precedent for boards to create rules outside the scope of their authority.
Conversion therapy practice is banned in at least 20 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an LGBTQ rights think tank. Fourteen cities in Wisconsin, including Madison, have banned it.
The Williams Institute, which is housed at the UCLA School of Law, estimated in 2019 that almost 700,000 American adults have received conversion therapy, “including about 350,000 LGBT adults who were subjected to the practice as adolescents.”
The Williams Institute also estimated that “16,000 LGBT youth (ages 13-17) will receive conversion therapy from a licensed health care professional before they reach the age of 18 in the 32 states that currently do not ban the practice,” and that 10,000 LGBTQ kids in the same age range will not receive conversion therapy because they live in states where the practice is banned.
During the public hearing portion of Thursday’s hearing, all but two speakers registered against suspending the rule.
One of the speakers supporting the rule was Anthony LoCoco, deputy counsel at the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. LoCoco used his testimony to argue that the rule is unconstitutional, though his arguments were met with pushback from Roys, who herself is an attorney.
The other was Julaine Appling, president of the conservative Christian organization Wisconsin Family Action, who made similar assertions while discussing the now-suspended rule that banned the use and promotion of conversion therapy by licensed therapists, counselors and social workers.
Matthew Lehner, a self-described activist and student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, said suspending the rule amounted to an attack on Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community, ending his testimony with a reminder to lawmakers: “No matter what you try to do, queer people are here to stay.”