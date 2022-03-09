A provision that would have stripped away previously promised federal COVID relief aid was removed from a congressional omnibus bill on Wednesday, as a result of pressure from leaders in affected states including Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan.
Wisconsin could have lost $225 million in expected federal COVID-19 relief aid under the bill, according to estimates shared by Gov. Tony Evers' administration Wednesday.
Under the 2,700-page bill released around 1:30 a.m. ET, at least 30 states would have seen a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds rescinded proportionately based on their economic performance.
This would have been Wisconsin's second reduction in federal COVID relief funds. Last year, the U.S. Department of Treasury notified states whose unemployment rates were less than 2 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels that they would see reductions in ARPA funds. Wisconsin's initial estimated allocation of $3.2 billion was reduced to $2.5 billion.
The same group of states had their payments split into two tranches, rather than receiving them all at once.
"Those funds have been invaluable — as Gov. Evers has said — in helping small businesses, local governments and community organizations," Pocan said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. "We wanted to make sure the commitment was fulfilled."
Republicans had argued against allocating additional COVID-19 funding until previously appropriated funds were reconciled.
As proposed in the omnibus, new funds for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments would have been offset by unspent ARPA funds. Reports indicate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saw this provision as a way to bring some Republicans on board with the bill.
According to a CNN report, Pelosi was angry with Democratic members who pushed back on the nearly $16 billion provision, which would have used ARPA funds to offset COVID response costs.
Meetings behind closed doors were "extremely tense, including with Rep. Mark Pocan," CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the discussions.
Asked to elaborate on the report, Pocan chuckled.
"I think (Pelosi) wanted to proceed the way she wanted to proceed," Pocan said. "I might have been one of the ringleaders that were trying to protect their states' money, and that always makes for a tense conversation — but at the end of the day, we fixed it, so we don’t lose $225 million."
Pocan said he, along with Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and other Democratic congressional members, spent the last 24 hours working to have the provision removed from the spending bill.
On Wednesday afternoon, Evers sent a letter to Republican and Democratic congressional leaders urging them to axe the provision.
"When the American Rescue Plan was signed, Americans — including Wisconsinites — heard the message from federal leaders loud and clear: help is on the way," Evers wrote. "Further downsizing these investments would impede our state’s recovery and would needlessly create uncertainty, potentially putting at risk the progress we have made."
Evers and others argued that states whose funds were split into two disbursements were at risk to lose more compared to states that received them all at once. Wisconsin was among several Midwestern states that fall into the two-tranche category.
Upon learning the provision had been removed, Evers called the development "great news for the people of our state."
Pocan said he has been assured the provision has been permanently removed from the omnibus bill, and he feels good about where it now stands.
In a letter sent to Democratic House members, Pelosi said it was "heartbreaking to remove the COVID funding," but the House "must proceed with the omnibus today, which includes emergency funding for Ukraine and urgent funding to meet the needs of America’s families."
House Democrats plan to pursue a separate COVID-19 aid bill that would not be funded by offsetting previously allocated ARPA funds, Pocan said.