Local officials expressed support for Lt. Chris Carbon as the new head of the Madison Fire Department, with outgoing chief Steven Davis calling him, “the fire chief I wish I could have been.”
The Police and Fire Commission started the search for a new chief in November 2021. They announced Carbon as the new hire on March 18.
Carbon is a lifelong Madisonian. He attended Madison West High School, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been involved in fire and emergency medical services since 1992. He joined the Madison Fire Department in 1999 and has served as a firefighter, paramedic, lieutenant and training officer, according to Carbon’s bio.
Carbon, who was unavailable for an interview with the Cap Times, currently serves as division chief overseeing EMS training and logistics and has been involved in community paramedicine.
“I’ve tried to always do my best to go throughout my career with my eyes and my ears wide open, and I've tried to learn from absolutely every experience that I've been through,” Carbon said in his interview for fire chief, which was posted for public viewing on March 10. “I believe I'm somebody who has always tried to be flexible and adaptive and I try to be open and approachable. I try to be creative with what I do.”
Chief Davis announced his retirement from the department in October after 32 years of working for the city. Davis said Carbon joined his staff three years ago as division chief and that the city is in good hands.
“I think the city's going to find that he's the fire chief I wish I could have been — just a talented individual,” Davis said. “He's got great demeanor and (is) very approachable and gets along really well with everyone. He's got tremendous administrative skills and so he's going to be a talent for the city for years to come.”
Noting Carbon’s years of experience in the Madison Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she looks forward to working with Carbon.
“He brings a patient-centered approach to his work and supports the continued development of the CARES alternative response team for mental health emergencies. I look forward to working with him on this and other innovations at the Fire Department,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
Community Alternative Response Emergency Services, or CARES, is a city program designed for residents undergoing a behavioral health crisis. It pairs them with a community paramedic and a Journey Mental Health Crisis worker, and is run out of the fire department.
Rhodes-Conway thanked the other three finalists and the members of the PFC for overseeing the process to choose the next fire chief — which, at times, was not the most transparent. PFC president Mary Schauf asked finalists in February not to speak with media ahead of their PFC interviews to ensure a fair process.
Davis told the Cap Times that he and Carbon have been working together this week on a transition plan, and that Davis has given advice on next steps.
“He's been taking a lot of notes and listening but I really think that he has a path forward and he's got a good strong foundation to build upon,” Davis said, noting his specific interest in the CARES team and building relationships in the community.
Carbon’s goals for his tenure as fire chief are extensive but he reassured the community that no matter what his vision for the future is, the department will continue to deliver fire and EMS services at a high level, with a high aptitude for expertise and technical ability.
“Those things, for me, would never go away,” Carbon said in his interview.
Looking ahead, he said he would like to see more of a bottom-up approach, as opposed to top-down within the MFD, embracing ideas from all employees and those in the community.
“If we can embrace ideas, support and try to promote ideas that are developed at the (ground) level, I think it (will lead to) a tremendous amount of success for us,” Carbon said. “Change is coming at us fast and furious these days, and, as we have the ability to include data within that change and apply the human element to it, I think we should embrace it.
“It's time for us to try lots of new ideas, ideas that are brought to us by the community and ideas that are generated from within and from our field providers,” he said.
Carbon said his “big vision” for the Madison Fire Department — and for the city of Madison — is to make sure the department stays focused on community service and understands that everything “makes an impact, for better or for worse.”
“Understanding and reminding ourselves of the impact that we make as a collective organization and understanding that it's so much more about the tactics and techniques that we apply,” Carbon said. “It has everything to do with the experience that we leave our community with — how do people feel after we return to the station after interacting with them? What's the experience that they have with us?”
He also plans to continue the department’s work with diversity, equity and inclusion, and enhance those areas with recruitment, which he called “the open door for the future.” Additionally, he’d like to see continued enhancement of employee development, emergency medical services and the CARES program.
Carbon, in his interview, said CARES, along with other areas of community paramedicine, have seen great success — but that it’s only scratching the surface. He said he plans to look for additional opportunities to expand and improve.
He added during his interview that the first thing he would do if he were to become chief would be to put together a letter and share it with every member of the agency.
“I think it's really important for everybody within our organization to understand where the fire chief sits through perspective and a starting point, expectations and a wish list or dreams, if you will,” he said.
“I would spend time sitting down with every member of our organization — I don't want to have assumptions about the needs of our department. I certainly have viewpoints and I have a lot of passion and a lot of ideas, but I want to make sure that as we set a plan and a pathway that it's representative of everyone within our organization.”
Davis said he offered advice to Carbon he received from former fire chief Debra Amesqua when he took over 10 years ago.
“My biggest piece of advice — and chief Amesqua gave me this and I really didn't understand it at the time and Chris probably won't understand it either until he gets involved in it — but it is to just go at your own pace. People try to push you faster than you want to go, or maybe people go slower than you want to go,” Davis said. “You really have to take that first six months to a year and develop your pace at how you want to see things evolve and change and improve.
“You're setting the course for the organization into the future and you have to have your own time frame to do that, and to not let others influence (you). That is pretty critical,” he said.