After the Wisconsin Supreme Court banned unmanned ballot drop boxes in the state in July, the city of Madison was forced to lock its 14 absentee ballot drop boxes. Now, the city has found a new way to protest that decision.
Following the ruling, the city quickly posted notices on the boxes noting their closure and giving detailed instructions on how voters could return their absentee ballots under the new ruling.
On Wednesday, it began a citywide project adorning the boxes with art from Jenny Holzer. The local artist’s work focuses on enduring democracy, “in the face of the erosion of such fundamental democratic pillars such as truth, voting rights and the rule of law,” the city said in a press release. Holzer, an international artist whose work has appeared in museums like the Guggenheim and the Smithsonian, has created previous projects centering around voting and democracy.
The first drop box was transformed Wednesday, painted with Sojourner Truth’s words: “Truth is powerful and will prevail.”
“This court decision is one in a long line of decisions that negatively impacts voters in Wisconsin,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement, emphasizing the disproportionate burden on voters with disabilities and voters of color. “Rather than removing these secure ballot drop boxes, we wanted to transform them to share the powerful words of Sojourner Truth and to convey our community’s belief in democracy, voting rights and the prevailing power of truth.”
The project, funded through city dollars, was just under $7,000 in total, according to the mayor’s office.
Rhodes-Conway added, “The ability to vote easily, safely and securely is fundamental to our democratic process.”
The state’s divided high court ruled 4-3 July 8 that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal, upending voting practices that came under scrutiny following the state’s 2020 presidential election.
At a press conference following the ruling, Rhodes-Conway contended the court’s decision took “a safe and secure method of voting” and “tossed it out the window simply to legitimize fears of fraud that have repeatedly proven to be false.”
“Our electoral system here in Wisconsin is safe and secure. Ballot drop boxes are safe and secure,” she said. “This type of irresponsible and inflammatory rhetoric itself encourages threats and acts of violence instead of discouraging those attacks on our clerks and our poll workers.”
The mayor said the city’s 14 drop boxes are locked and not in use, but she has no intention of physically removing any of them.
After the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision this summer, the city approached Holzer about deploying the Sojourner Truth quote Holzer highlighted during a 2020 “YOU VOTE” campaign by the artist. Pieces from the project went on display in swing states such as Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, to encourage voting in the 2020 presidential election.
Karin Wolf, arts director for the city, said Holzer’s art uses simple messages to engage the viewer and draw their attention to the topic at hand.
“The artist uses this Sojourner Truth quote because it also conveys the importance of gender and racial equality in voting rights,” Wolf said in a statement. “It is my hope that this artwork will hearten and inspire people who see it and encourage everyone to vote this fall.”
The new ballot box art project is already underway, according to the mayor’s office, and the first decorated drop box can be seen at Fire Station 1 at 316 W. Dayton St.
Residents looking for more information on absentee voting can visit the Madison city clerk’s office website at cityofmadison.com/clerk/elections-voting/voting/vote-absentee.