Madison City Council unanimously approved both the city’s long-sought Metro Network Redesign and transportation demand management ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.
The new bus plan promises fewer transfers, more consistent service with direct routes to outlying areas and the elimination of transfer points and buses from lower State Street. With bus rapid transit — a completely separate project — as the backbone going east to west and north to south, the draft reconfigures bus service in all parts of the city with a new set of routes.
The plan improves upon much of the current design, but in recent months residents have raised concerns the redesigned system puts a disproportionate burden on low-income riders, people with disabilities and marginalized communities.
After many amendments and an equity analysis, the city put the debate to an end by passing the plan.
“With the final approval for the new and improved Metro Network Redesign, people who rely on public transit in Madison will soon benefit from a more efficient and rapid transit system,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “The Metro Network Redesign solves decades-old problems with our former network, and expressly and intentionally improves service for low-income communities and communities of color.”
The current transit network was put in place in 1998 and focused heavily on commuting downtown during rush hour. The result has been long travel times, particularly in peripheral neighborhoods.
Additionally, in 2020, Metro reduced service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, ridership levels have returned, but service levels haven’t been able to meet demand. Many of the routes cut in 2020 no longer meet post-pandemic transit needs.
A federal Title VI analysis found the redesigned system benefits low-income communities in the city” as much as, or more, than non-low-income people,” and the same for people of color. The analysis did find that some people will still experience service reductions.
The mayor contended the “extensive and thorough third-party” analysis shows access to the metro system is improved for people overall, but even more so for low-income riders and riders of color. Overall, it found a “very strong” improvement in job access for transit riders.
The redesigned system plans to be implemented in June 2023. Metro staff will start assembling draft individual route maps and schedules soon, according to the city. The process will get fully underway once final items have been approved by the Transportation Commission.
At Tuesday’s meeting the council also passed a Transportation Demand Management (TDM) ordinance that will help broaden transportation options while reducing climate impact. The emphasis of TDM is on shifting travel to sustainable transportation option like public transit, carpooling, biking and walking, strategies that use a fixed amount of roadway capacity efficiently and reduce emissions.
“TDM will help those that bike to work have a place to change, those that bus to work have access to bus passes, and will just make it easier to access Madison without a car,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
It is defined in the Madison General Ordinances as measures including “carpooling, vanpooling, public transit, bicycling, walking, telecommuting and work schedules that reduce individual vehicle trips and promote alternatives to single occupant vehicle use especially at peak commuting times.”
While historically cities have taken a congestion management approach to traffic by widening streets, studies have found that this method can lead to hard to maintain roadways and dangerous environments for cyclists and pedestrians.
“TDM flips the approach, incentivizing development to reduce the number of trips generated to fit within the existing transportation network,” according to Metro Transit.
Benefits of a TDM program include:
- Greater choices for residents in how they travel to stores and jobs
- Reduced traffic impacts and congestion from new development as more trips are shifted away from the automobile
- More livable streets, including the health and safety benefits
- Fewer traffic emissions and greenhouse gases
- Consistent requirements across Madison for all developments with targets based on project size and parking capacity
- Credit to developers for meeting existing city requirements such as bicycle parking and pedestrian access
“I’m confident that these measures will improve the accessibility and quality of transportation in Madison for years to come,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I would like to thank the Council their support of these investments, and staff for their hard work on putting forth these proposals and for their extensive community engagement work on both. Finally, I’d like to thank all the community members who commented on these proposals and helped to improve them.”