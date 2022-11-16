In passing the city’s 2023 capital budget Wednesday night, the Madison City Council added $4.5 million toward the Madison Public Market after a $5.2 million budget gap left the project’s fate up in the air.
Combined with Dane County’s commitment of $1.5 million, the new financing gets the project out of the red.
In August, the city withdrew its application for a $3.45 million federal economic development administration grant. Without the grant, and on top of growing construction costs, the project's total cost estimate was $20 million, which left a $5.25 million financing gap.
After Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did not include the necessary funding to keep the project alive in the city’s record-high capital budget, Alds. Syed Abbas, District 12, and Regina Vidaver, District 5, proposed a $6 million budget amendment through tax incremental financing (TIF) — a governmental finance tool that provides funds to construct public infrastructure, promote development opportunities and expand the future tax base.
Before amendments, the capital budget stood at a record $365.6 million, including $181 million in borrowing.
The funds for the market will come out of Tax Incremental District 36 on the east side, and the home of the proposed site for the market on the corner of North First and East Johnson streets in the city’s Fleet Services building.
Abbas said Wednesday’s decision was a make-or-break moment for the long-awaited project.
“We are at a junction,” Abbas said at the start of the council’s debate. “Whatever decision we’ll make will determine our city values, where we stand in our commitment, especially to social justice and equity. If we decide to turn this project down…that’s the end of the project. I’m not going to sugarcoat anything, this will kill the public market.”
Abbas, who has served on the Public Market Committee for four years, believes this project is at the core of equity and social justice. Over 200 individual businesses and individuals have indicated interest in selling at a public market site, Abbas said, and nearly 40% of those vendors were people of color.
Abbas added the project could serve as an economic hub on the north side of the city. A business plan projected that if each person spends around $25 when visiting the public market, it could general $16.5 million in annual revenue.
“This is truly a project aligned with city values,” Abbas said.
Ultimately, the amendment was decreased to $4.5 million, bringing the city’s total 2023 budget commitment to the project up to $12.3 million. It passed in a 17-3 vote. Council president Keith Furman, District 19, and Alds. Erik Paulson, District 3, and Bill Tishler, District 11, voted no.
Vigorous debate
Throughout the evening, council members clashed over the diversity and equity benefits of the public market and future concerns about costs — or if the funds should be redirected elsewhere altogether.
Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, said while he initially was hesitant because of the location of the market being removed from the downtown area — and wanted to instead put the funds toward south Madison developments — sees now there is a “renaissance that's also occurring on the north side.”
Several alders have been on the fence about the project, like Paulson, who said he was opposed to the amendment on the weekend, and then was in support of it Monday but was wavering during debate. He ultimately voted no.
“My big worry is looking at 2025 and looking at the gigantic operating deficit that we're staring down,” Paulson said, noting that learning details of the TIF financing and Dane County’s commitment signaled to him the greater regional benefits. “It's our commitment to the people who we've been working with for years and years and years with the market ready program in upholding this.”
Paulson was also among a group of alders who thought the money for the market could be better spent going toward affordable housing projects.
Evers said there are two ways to create affordable housing: subsidized housing through the Affordable Housing Fund and through TIF, but also by building income and wealth.
“The lives of these vendors and these folks we're going to be incubating in this public market space, their lives will be changed forever,” Evers said. “It's a generational investment for these families that will trickle down generations to come for their children and their grandchildren. That's how you build wealth. That’s how housing can be affordable.
"We should not deny them that opportunity.”
Still, some alders expressed concern over the future financing of the market, like Ald. Juliana Bennett, District 8, who asked: “Even if we give this money now, how can we ensure that the market will have continued to be able to raise the money?”
Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, echoed a similar concern, saying she was hesitant to commit to the project despite the “emotional excitement” because of the fiscal obligation, not just now, but in the future.
Furman repeated a previous concern that funding the market was the equivalent of “writing a blank check” for the project.
“If they need another million, two million, three million for construction, they will get whatever they need to continue,” Furman said. “At some point we're going to have to make tough decisions. I'm not convinced this is the only way to encourage business.… I do know it's (a) continually increasing expensive way to do it (when) there is no guarantee this will be a profitable venture.”
Furman added the market is “spiraling cost wise and that won't change.”
The deliberation Wednesday convinced some council members who previously were opposed, though.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, said while she is still unclear about the financial future for the market, she is sure it will benefit the many people who have worked to move it forward.
“I came in with a no, and then I said, ‘Well, let me just abstain.’ But if this works, I cannot say no and stand in the way,” Harrington-McKinney said. “I've only made one vote in my life that I regretted, and I don't want this to be one of them, so I am certainly shifted.”
Vidaver, one of the sponsors of the amendment, said the entire food system in the city wants this project.
“Communities are healthier (when) they support small businesses and entrepreneurship,” she said.
“A heck of a lot of employment... comes out of these small businesses," she said, adding that "it strengthens our communities, and it brings us resilience.
“That's what we should all be striving for."
Project details
Matthew Mikolajewski, director of the city’s Economic Development Division, said at Wednesday’s meeting that the $6 million (plus the county’s contribution) would provide a buffer between what the estimated cost is now and the actual bid for the project. Then, down the line, the city could decide what sources of funding to stick with and potentially remove the county’s $1.5 million. With fewer dollars, the project will almost certainly need the county financing, too.
The county's funding includes a division of the real estate at the public market between the two local governments. State law prohibits the county from granting money to the city or to the public market foundation, so instead county and city staff worked together to carve out a piece of the property at the proposed site for a new Food Innovation Center.
The county will buy that land and then lease it back to the city for $1.
The city owns the property of the proposed market site and will continue to use portions of that land for city purposes, maintaining a fueling station and a police evidence storage space, at least for the time being.
The Madison Public Market Foundation will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of the market once it is created, and no additional operating financing will come from the city, according to the amendment.
Now that the city has added the $4.5 million from TIF funding, the motion needs to be reviewed by the TIF Review Board for authorization. The process of amending a project plan typically takes from three to four months as required by state statute, according to Mikolajewski.