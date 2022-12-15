Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway was joined by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for the groundbreaking of the city's bus rapid transit east to west route Thursday, connecting 80,000 residents, three hospitals and two colleges.
The long-awaited bus rapid transit system has been in the works for nearly a decade and is aimed at improving the city’s existing transit system to shorten travel times, reduce congestion and support economic development.
Some form of rapid transit within the city has been studied since 1992. The current BRT effort was initiated with a study sponsored by the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2013.
The groundbreaking is the first step in implementing BRT, with construction set to begin in 2023 with a targeted start date of fall 2024.
“This has been such a key part of my agenda as mayor (because) someone who relies on transit to get to work shouldn't have to make an hour and 15 minute commute trip one way,” Rhodes-Conway said at a Thursday event. “We all deserve mobility choices to get us where we need to go in a reasonable amount of time, and east-west BRT will do that for tens of thousands of people.”
In the snow, Evers said he was at the groundbreaking to “to freeze, obviously” but also to embrace a future where cities and states don't have to choose between protecting the environment and economic development.
“We are ready for bold and urgent solutions. This project is a good example of those two goals working hand in hand,” Evers said. “What a fantastic milestone for the city of Madison and, frankly, for the state of Wisconsin.”
BRT is bringing the state's transportation network into the 21st century, Evers said, and is building a more connected and more sustainable network for all.
“A strong public transit system is one of the most important assets a community can have,” he added.
'A future of traffic and congestion or a future of transit'
BRT will use specialized lanes, dedicated boarding stations, off-board fare collection, with fast and frequent operations.
The goal is for BRT to run approximately every 15 minutes for most of the day, including service on the weekends. There will be traffic signal priority intersections allowing buses to trigger green lights to stay on schedule. The all-electric buses will reduce emissions and hold more passengers than the standard Metro buses in operation.
The east-west route will run along East Washington Avenue through the city’s center and the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus and end at West Towne Mall. The north-south route is in the request for proposals stage and there is no estimated timeline right now on when it will launch.
BRT, in tandem with the city’s Metro network redesign, should significantly speed up bus transit in Madison and Dane County. But not everyone in the community is in favor of it.
In 2021, downtown advocates argued that a BRT line through State Street would detract from its identity as a destination and create a place to only pass through. This included former Mayors Sue Bauman, Dave Cieslewicz, Joe Sensenbrenner and Paul Soglin. (Rhodes-Conway and city staff were quick to redesign bus shelters on State Street to appease business concerns.)
More recently, community members have questioned what fewer stops in the Metro network redesign will mean for elderly commuters and those with disabilities.
Rhodes-Conway said as the network redesign comes online and as the rapid transit system rolls out, the city’s Metro department will bring on extra customer service people who will be out in the community, helping people plan their commute and understand how to use the new systems.
“Madison is unique since we are on an isthmus. In other cities, it might actually be a choice between we could widen the road or we could do transit, but we literally don't have that choice here,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Our choice is a future of traffic and congestion, or a future of transit, and, to me, that's a clear choice.”
Rhodes-Conway argued these changes to the city’s transit system are needed now more than ever to bring Madison into the same league as other cities and regions that regularly compete for jobs and people.
“We have to be on the cutting edge of transportation, of housing, and of employment initiatives to make sure that we stay competitive,” Rhodes-Conway said.
“It's not been an easy road I think but nothing worthwhile comes easily, and I'm really glad to be on this journey with the folks who serve the city of Madison,” she added.
Costs and next steps
Bus rapid transit has an initial cost of $160 million, and overall about 70% of that funding will come from the federal level, said city director of transportation Tom Lynch. The project is on track to receive the largest federal grant in city history through the Federal Small Starts Grant, which could pay $107 million.
The remaining $53 million will be paid for with local sources, including the city’s Capital Improvement Budget. Lynch did not have an exact number on how much the city had spent so far on BRT but said it’s been mostly on planning, design and environmental documentation.
It is anticipated that BRT fares will be the same as typical transit fares, and transfers would also be handled similarly as they are today. Fares will be used to offset operating and maintenance costs.
The city recently began roadwork on East Washington Avenue to remove curb bumpouts where pedestrians wait for crossing lights to better control traffic once major BRT construction begins next year.
Much of the construction on East Washington will occur in the median, requiring the closure of the inside lanes, Lynch said. There will still be three eastbound lanes during peak hours and three westbound lanes during peak hours.
While crossing distances will be slightly longer without the bumpouts, Lynch hopes speeds will be moderate with the construction activity.