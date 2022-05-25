In a heated debate over how to close a nearly $12 million budget deficit, a divided Madison city council passed a special fee Tuesday night to be imposed on all properties that receive city curbside recycling services.
The fee, called a “resource recovery special charge,” has been making its way through the committee process and was first recommended by the City Council in the 2022 adopted operating budget. Aimed at recovering all or a portion of the increasing costs of the city’s recycling program, the fee fills a nearly $1.5 million gap in the budget.
The council passed two resolutions which clarified the fee itself and a policy that goes along with it late Tuesday night in a 13-4 vote, with one absent and one abstention. Alders Syed Abbas, Sheri Carter, Gary Halverson and Charles Myadze voted against the fee, with many expressing concerns about the burden it places on lower-income and marginalized communities.
Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, abstained from the vote.
“This is a concerning fee to me, and it seems to be a trend that we are seeing more recently with these types of regressive fees and taxes applying to residents, especially impacting our lower income residents more,” Halverson, District 17, said during the meeting. “I wonder where is it going to stop? Where's the line going to be drawn? Are we just going to keep charging more and more fees as we go forward?”
He also asked where the $1.5 million collected will end up.
Alder Juliana Bennett, District 8, said the fee could persist until there are better way to generate revenue withinin the city.
“This is one of the very few ways we have to generate revenue ... and I want to remind us as we go into the next budgeting process, as we are currently in a budget deficit, we need to be thinking of these ways,” she said. “I can't justify not doing this when it's a drop in the bucket.”
Curbside costs
The special charge rate will be $4.08 per month per unit, with collection starting in July. It will only be imposed on properties receiving curbside recycling services, which includes most properties with eight or fewer residential units, along with some small commercial properties.
Properties that use private recycling services, including larger residential and most commercial properties, will not be subject to the charge. Only properties over eight units can chose to opt out of the city’s recycling services and, if they do so, must then contract with a private recycling hauler.
“We shouldn't have a situation where anybody doesn't have a recycling service to collect,” said Charlie Romines, the city’s street superintendent. “I don't want to speak in absolutes. I'll just say very few have opted to leave city service.”
The $1.5 million collected from the special charge would be “well less” than the over $3 million the city is spending on the program this year, according to Romines, so the city wouldn't be collecting all of the expense for providing curbside collection.
He said that it is the best option right now because of levy limits, and a number of city services that are precluded from special charges. Recycling is an exception.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway didn’t mince her words when addressing the council on the subject, attributing the difficult situation to tight levy limits and stagnant state aid.
“People are wondering where this funding is going to go. Alders, I'm sorry to say it's going to balance the budget that you collectively voted for,” Rhodes-Conway said to the council during Tuesday’s meeting. “If you don't like this special charge, I invite you to find $1.5 million in cuts out of our operating budget this year and $3 million in cuts out of our operating budget next year.”
Even with this special charge, the mayor said the city will need to find approximately $10 million in cuts out of the operating budget.
“What services would you like us to cut?” Rhodes-Conway asked. “This is a conversation that we must have this year and next year and the year after that because of the situation the state legislature has put us in. So if you'd like to lay the blame for this at somebody's feet, I invite you to talk to your state legislators.”
Despite the growing strain in state-local relations, municipalities' hands are often tied when it comes to generating income due to annual cuts to shared revenue, a program designed to literally share state dollars with local governments. The result is cuts in services and staff in local governments across the state, year after year.
“The limits they have placed on our ability to raise revenue through the property tax or any other method are what put us in the situation of having to do special charges,” Rhodes-Conway argued at the meeting. “I agree — I don't like this. None of us do.
“There are more progressive ways to raise revenue. Unfortunately, none of them are available to us under state law.”