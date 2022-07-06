Chrystul Kizer, a Milwaukee woman charged with killing her abuser, may be allowed to invoke in her defense a state law that offers immunity to sex trafficking victims for crimes committed as a “direct result” of being trafficked, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.
Kizer faces felony charges including first-degree intentional homicide, arson, vehicle theft and bail jumping stemming from the 2018 death of Randall Volar III.
Her attorneys have argued she is immune from criminal liability under a 2008 state law that grants victims of trafficking “an affirmative defense for any offense committed as a direct result of the (trafficking) violation.” But lawyers for the state have contended that’s too broad an interpretation of the law.
The state Supreme Court, in its 4-3 decision, did not consider or rule on whether Kizer is guilty in her criminal case — only on whether she can use the “affirmative defense” law in her trial. The court ruled that she may use the defense, if she can provide evidence “on which a reasonable jury could find that the defense applies.”
Kizer’s case is the first documented instance of an attempt to use the law as a defense in a homicide trial.
‘Does not create … blanket immunity’
“We conclude that an offense is ‘committed as a direct result of the violation’ of the human trafficking statutes if there is a logical, causal connection between the offense and the trafficking such that the offense is not the result, in significant part, of other events, circumstances, or considerations apart from the trafficking violation,” Justice Rebecca Dallet wrote in the court’s majority opinion. “Additionally, we emphasize that the offense need not be a foreseeable result of the trafficking violation and need not proceed ‘relatively immediately’ from the trafficking violation.”
While many crimes occur at “discrete points in time,” Dallet wrote, “human trafficking can trap victims in a cycle of seemingly inescapable abuse that can continue for months or even years.” Because of that, an offense that doesn’t occur immediately after a victim is trafficked can still be a “direct result” of trafficking, as long as there is a logical connection between the two offenses, the court ruled.
The court’s ruling does not mean that any offense committed by a victim of trafficking is covered by the “affirmative defense” law, Dallet noted.
“The offense must bear a logical, causal connection to the underlying trafficking offense; it must be a direct result of the trafficking,” she wrote.
Additionally, she noted, as with other affirmative defenses, the victim “must produce some evidence on which a reasonable jury could find that the defense applies.” Because of that, Dallet wrote, the court’s ruling “does not create the kind of blanket immunity for victims of human trafficking that the State fears.”
The court also considered whether the law in question could be a “complete defense” to a first-degree intentional homicide charge, or one that mitigates the charge to a second-degree crime.
The majority ruled that the law is a complete defense. Because the legislative history of the statute did not provide any information to address the question, this portion of the decision relied on “the rule of lenity,” which generally requires a court to apply ambiguous laws in favor of the defendant.
Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Bradley and Jill Karofsky joined Dallet in the majority opinion. Bradley also filed a concurring opinion.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Patience Roggensack argued that the defense, “which is grounded in coercion,” is not a complete defense to first-degree intentional homicide; rather, it is one that could mitigate the charge to second-degree intentional homicide. Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justice Brian Hagedorn joined Roggensack in her dissent.
Kizer could face a mandatory life sentence
Kizer, now 21, was 17 when she was accused of driving from Milwaukee to Kenosha, shooting Volar in the head, stealing his BMW and burning down his house.
According to court records and a 2019 Washington Post interview, Kizer, who is Black, was 16 when she met Volar, who was white, on Backpage.com — a now-defunct site known for sex ads. He was 33 at the time. As a minor, Kizer could not legally consent to sexual activity with Volar, an adult. He filmed himself sexually abusing her along with several other underage Black girls, and months before his death, he was arrested (and released without bail) on charges including child sexual assault and child enticement.
Kizer told the Washington Post that Volar gave her money, food and gifts in exchange for sex acts, and that he drove her to hotels to meet with older men who responded to ads he had placed.
Prosecutors say Kizer’s actions were premeditated and driven by a motivation to steal his car. Kizer has said she shot Volar after he tried to touch her and she refused his demands for sex.
When Kizer was arrested, she was charged as an adult. If she is found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, Wisconsin law mandates a life sentence.
Kenosha County Circuit Judge David Wilk ruled in 2019 that Kizer could not use the trafficking defense in her case, arguing it would be “absurd” to interpret the law that way. In June 2021, the 2nd District Court of Appeals reversed Wilk’s decision — but then the state Department of Justice brought the case to the state Supreme Court, seeking again to ban Kizer from using the trafficking defense.
‘Not a license for a victim to kill a trafficker’
In arguments before the court in March, Assistant Attorney General Timothy Barber argued the law does not offer “a blanket protection for all crimes a trafficking victim commits while being trafficked.”
“The state believes the defense is limited to crimes that a trafficking victim commits that are part and parcel of the trafficker’s illegal behavior,” Barber told the court in March. “It is not a license for a victim to kill a trafficker.”
Justice Rebecca Bradley responded to Barber: “It’s not a ‘get out of jail free’ card — she still has to convince a jury that she did this because she was being trafficked, not for financial gain or other reasons.”
Kizer’s attorney, Katie York, noted during her arguments: “The Legislature chose (the words) ‘any offense.’ … They certainly could have limited it to certain types of crimes but they did not do so, so we are looking at what the Legislature chose in enacting the plain language of the statute.”
Wisconsin is not alone in offering protections to trafficking victims who commit crimes.
An amicus brief filed by a coalition of groups including the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the Harvard Law School Gender Violence Program and the Cornell Law School Gender Justice Clinic noted a majority of states have some kind of law offering an “affirmative defense” to victims who commit crimes linked to their trafficking.
While some states have limited immunity to prostitution-related crimes, others have extended it, the group noted. According to the coalition’s brief, Wisconsin, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming are unique in requiring the defendant to establish a direct connection between their victimization and their crime, but not limiting the crimes for which a defendant may be granted immunity.
The coalition argued Kizer was “precisely the type of person the Wisconsin Legislature intended to protect when it enacted” the affirmative defense statute in question.
“Regardless of scope, these laws share a common purpose of supporting, rather than criminalizing, victims of abuse and exploitation,” the coalition argued. “If Chrystul cannot obtain relief through (the statute) based on the horrific abuse she suffered, (these groups) fear no victim will realize the intended benefit of this law, and Wisconsin’s commendable efforts to protect human trafficking victims will be rendered meaningless.”