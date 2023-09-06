Editor's note: The Cap Times does not publish the names or photos of people who are accused of crimes until after they are charged in court, with rare exceptions.
Videos submitted by members of the public helped lead police back to a man who claimed to be a witness in the violent assault on a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, a man now accused of attacking the woman early Sunday.
Madison police on Wednesday arrested the suspected assailant, a 26-year-old man who remained at the scene of the attack and claimed to have found the injured victim, Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
The suspect faces preliminary charges of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree sexual assault and strangulation, according to the Madison Police Department. He was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Dane County Jail at 7:02 a.m., jail records show.
The woman attacked, whose name has not been released to the news media, was found along the 500 block of West Wilson Street around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in critical condition, according to the Madison Police Department incident report. She is in her 20s and despite sustaining severe injuries is expected to survive, according to an update from police on Tuesday.
Fitchburg Police had pulled over the suspect at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday — before the assault — for a vehicle registration violation, and Madison police later discovered that the driver seen in an officer's body camera footage from that traffic stop looked like the man shown in other videos submitted to the department. Neighborhood surveillance videos in the area captured the suspect walking behind the victim just prior to the assault, Barnes said.
The Fitchburg information was how Madison police identified the suspect.
“Our investigation revealed that (the suspect) was at the scene of the crime, as evidenced by a witness doing our initial canvass. (The suspect) told this witness that he had ‘just found our survivor,’ pretending to be an innocent bystander,” Barnes said. “We now know that he refused to stay on scene and immediately left in his vehicle, which was parked nearby. Because of this, we were not able to make contact with him on the night of the attack.”
The department’s investigation found the attacker drove a dark-colored sedan and was wearing a long-sleeved, black, hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans the night of the assault. Barnes said the suspect was receiving medical treatment at the time of the arrest.
Madison Police Department leaders said Tuesday they were making “significant progress” in the investigation, asking the public for surveillance footage in the area to track down the perpetrator of the sexual and physical assault. Barnes said Wednesday an arrest couldn’t have been made without the help of community members who submitted “dozens” of videos.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to every community member who sent us a security video, who called in suspicious activity to make statements. Without you, MPD would not have made the steady investigative progress that led to an arrest,” Barnes said. He also thanked the detectives, officers and other staff members who worked on the case. “It shows a level of trust and, quite frankly, some communities do not have that. We do have that here in Madison.”
There doesn’t appear to be a connection between the suspect and victim, which the police chief said was “one of the most frightening things” about the case.
“This appears to be completely random. He just spotted her and picked her at random,” Barnes said. “I think it is one of the most striking things about it.”
The department did not have any information on whether the suspect had prior convictions, but he said investigators will review the man's background. The police chief did not elaborate on the victim’s condition, asking the public to respect her and her family’s privacy during this time.
“It is also important to take a moment to remember the survivor of this brutal attack. Her life is forever changed. Her family's life is forever changed,” Barnes said. “We will continue to work hard to ensure that (the suspect) is held fully accountable in a court of law for the heinous act that he perpetrated.”
“This case will not be complete until this cowardly attacker receives the justice that he deserves,” he said.
The brutal assault created anxiety among UW-Madison students, including incoming freshmen who had just arrived on campus days before Wednesday's start of classes.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said other city staff are working with the Police Department and the Violence Prevention Unit to prevent future attacks.
“I know that the entire Madison community stands behind this survivor and her family as they pursue a path toward healing,” the mayor said. “I want to ask our entire community to be part of the process of preventing sexual violence going forward. ... While this particular attack is of a kind that is extremely rare in Madison, it is true that people all across our community experience intimate partner violence, experience sexual harassment. That is something that every single one of us can do something to prevent.”
UW students can access confidential resources available through University Health Services Mental Health Services, including 24/7 crisis support. The BadgerSAFE app has additional support services and campus safety information.
“Most importantly, we encourage you to look out for and take care of each other,” University of Wisconsin Police said in a statement.