The Madison City Council race in District 14, separated by just one vote after a canvass of ballots, was decided Wednesday by a random drawing after a recount found the two candidates tied with an equal 1,384 votes.
Ultimately, Isadore Knox Jr. won after a sheet of paper bearing his name was drawn from a bag to break the tie.
Both Knox and opponent Noah Lieberman said they wanted every vote to be counted as they awaited results, which took the clerk’s office and Madison Board of Canvassers over eight hours.
Volunteers and staff sorted by hand through every ballot in the district’s 10 wards, making sure numbers matched, and checked absentee ballots and inspector statements.
Jean MacCubbin has served on the Board of Canvassers for close to 15 years and said she had never seen a race so close. When the names were drawn, everyone in the room — including City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl and City Attorney Mike Haas — said they’d never seen such an occurrence in Madison.
It’s official: Madison’s District 14 aldermanic race will be decided by a game of chance.— Allison Garfield (@aligarfield_) April 12, 2023
The city clerk has two slips of paper with the candidates names and a member of the Board of Canvassers will pick one from a bag at random.
Knox, 67, is a retired equal opportunity and diversity management official for the state of Wisconsin and Dane County and previously served as alder of District 13 from 2005 to 2007. Lieberman, 28, is a technical services analyst at Epic.
After a canvass of ballots Friday, the margin for the District 14 race narrowed by one vote with Lieberman still in the lead, 1,384 to 1,383.
Per Wisconsin statute, in an election where more than 4,000 votes are cast for an office, a candidate “who trails the leading candidate by no more than 1% of the total votes” can ask for a recount. In District 14, with fewer than 4,000 votes cast, the margin has to be fewer than 40 votes. Knox clearly qualified with just a one-vote margin.
Because the race was so close, the city covered the cost of the recount, which uncovered one more vote for Knox and resulted in a tie. City elections staff then put both candidates' names on separate pieces of paper in a bag, and one of the employees drew the sheet with Knox's name. They declared him the winner.
“From being two votes down, then I picked up one vote at the canvass and another one up in here tonight, then the luck of the draw,” Knox said after his victory. “At the end of the day, (Lieberman) fought a great race and it came down to chance. I guess it can't be any more fair than that.”
Lieberman said he was “devastated” by the end result but grateful to the clerk’s office for all their work making sure all ballots were counted.
“I just want to say to everybody: Vote. Make sure it doesn't come down to a piece of paper in a bag again,” Lieberman said. “Your voice matters, so make sure you do it.”
Lieberman has five days to submit in writing an appeal or a decision not to appeal. If he doesn’t, then the results of the chance draw aren’t official until next Wednesday and Knox cannot participate in Tuesday's City Council swearing in.
Knox called District 14 in south Madison a microcosm of the city in how close the race was — and how divided communities can be.
“Our race is pretty indicative of the city at large. South Madison is a microcosm of the city,” Knox said. “That’s how divided the city is and one reason I wanted to run was to bring the council together so we can make good decisions. There’s a lot of politics going on and we’ve got to get past that.”