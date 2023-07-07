A Dane County judge Friday did not dismiss a challenge to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law, ruling the 174-year-old state statute bans “feticide,” not abortion.
Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper denied a motion from Sheboygan District Attorney Joel Urmanski to dismiss the state Department of Justice’s lawsuit, which seeks to block enforcement of the 1849 law. The case will continue in the circuit court and seems destined to be settled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The 1849 law only allows abortion if it is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life. The lawsuit challenging it — filed jointly with Attorney General Josh Kaul and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in June 2022— centers on the notion that laws passed over the last several decades supersede the state’s archaic ban. They are taking the suit to state courts to clarify whether the ban is still in place.
Anti-abortion proponents and attorneys for Republican lawmakers disagree and argue the original law still stands.
Wisconsin has now gone over a year without access to legal abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, and in her Friday decision Schlipper said doctors should know what abortion-related state laws they should follow.
Schlipper denied the motion to dismiss the suit on the grounds that there is no authority under state law to prosecute Wisconsin physicians for performing consensual medical abortions because, according to a 1994 statute, the 1849 law “says nothing about abortion.”
"There is no such thing as an '1849 Abortion Ban' in Wisconsin. A physician who performs a consensual medical abortion commits a crime only 'after the fetus or unborn child reaches viability,'" Schlipper wrote.
She also said that because the Legislature never substantively changed the abortion law, it remains “a feticide statute only,” with different penalties for viable versus non-viable fetuses.
“For the above reasons, the meaning of ‘feticide’ is not ambiguous — (the 1849 law) does not prohibit a consensual medical abortion,” Schlipper wrote.
The state’s 1849 statute outlawed abortion in all cases except to save the mother’s life, just a year after Wisconsin became a state. The near-total ban had been unenforceable for a half-century under the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, but legislators never repealed it. The federal high court’s decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade reactivated those statutes.
Under the law, doctors face up to six years in prison on felony charges and $10,000 in fines if they violate the law.
Evers took to Twitter saying the decision is “good news and a critical step” in his fight to end the state’s criminal abortion ban and restore reproductive freedom.
“We must restore access to safe, legal abortion in Wisconsin,” Evers said.
Kaul echoed a similar sentiment, saying: “While this ruling does not resolve the case and won’t be the final word in this litigation, the court’s thorough decision makes clear that (the 1849 law) should not be interpreted to criminalize consensual abortions.”
Liberal Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz is set to take office on the state’s high court Aug. 1, flipping the court to a liberal majority for the first time since 2008. Protasiewicz was vocal about her personal views, including her support for abortion rights, on the campaign trail. If the case makes its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Protasiewicz’s presence makes Kaul’s lawsuit more likely to succeed.