Voters will decide in April whether to amend the state’s constitution to make it more difficult for people convicted of violent crimes to be released on bail, following votes in the state Legislature this week.
In a 74-23 vote, lawmakers in the Assembly voted Thursday to approve the constitutional amendment — the final step before it goes before voters on April 4. The Assembly vote followed a 23-9 vote in the Senate on Tuesday. In both cases, several Democrats joined Republicans in approving the measure.
Under current law, a judge can only set a cash bail amount if there is reason to believe the accused might not show up for their next court date.
The amendment would allow judges, when setting bail for people accused of violent crimes, to additionally consider the seriousness of the offense, the defendant’s criminal record and the need to protect the community from serious harm or prevent witness intimidation. It’s an adjustment from a previous version of the proposal that would have applied to all crimes.
Supporters of the proposal say it will help make the state safer, but detractors have raised concerns that it will result in more poor people being incarcerated. Some Democrats have argued the state should eliminate cash bail altogether to address economic inequities in the criminal justice system.
Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Town of Delafield, told reporters she and co-author Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, are working on legislation to establish a clear definition of “violent crime” as it pertains to the constitutional amendment, and they plan to introduce it in the next week or two. The definition will include crimes such as child molestation, human trafficking, rape, stalking and carjacking, Duchow said.
She added that she plans to release other proposals designed to reduce crime during this legislative session.
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this story.