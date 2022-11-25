Just over a year after Madison launched its Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services (or CARES) program to address behavioral health emergencies, an end-of-year report found it has successfully responded to 935 calls in the first year, over half of mental health calls total in the city.
“In the absence of CARES, many of these calls would have received a police response,” the report authored by Public Health Madison & Dane County says. “Sending CARES instead helps destigmatize behavioral health crises, diverts people from the criminal justice system as appropriate, and frees up police time and resources to focus on other calls for service.”
The program launched in September 2021. Response teams consist of one crisis worker from Journey Mental Health and one paramedic from the Madison Fire Department. The program started with a single team that only responded in the downtown area, eight hours per weekday, but the program has slowly expanded.
Now two CARES teams respond citywide, with expanded service hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. One team works out of Fire Station 3 on Williamson Street and the other from the former town of Madison fire station on Fish Hatchery Road. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway included more funds for expansion in the 2023 budget, which will be implemented next year.
“Very few communities are responding to their community’s mental health needs in this way. I’m proud to see the positive impact CARES has had in the community, and the benefits it’s brought to the patient experience,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “It’s also allowed the police department, who had previously been our only option for responding to 911 mental health calls, to focus on violent crime.”
The end-of-year report shows CARES patients commonly experience behavioral health crises like suicidal thoughts, agitation and anxiety, and also found the two most common challenges for patients were housing insecurity and substance use.
Other key takeaways from the report include:
- CARES teams addressed most patient needs in person, with only 31% needing transport for further services
- While on duty, CARES responded to 57% of the estimated number of mental health calls for service in Madison
- Only 3% of CARES calls resulted in transfers to MPD officers, who by state law are the only people who can engage in emergency detentions
- CARES teams transported 18% of the 724 patients it made contact with to emergency rooms, successfully meeting its objective to divert patients from ERs when possible
Data in the report was collected by the Madison Fire Department and Journey Mental Health Center, which shows the number of monthly CARES responses has steadily risen over time as service area, hours and staff capacity grew.
Nearly a quarter, 24%, of CARES patients received a referral to at least one service such as crisis lines, case management, outpatient behavioral health, housing services, recovery/rehab centers and other services.
The city is hosting a virtual public meeting on Dec. 7 to gather feedback on the program and present the year-end report. It will include a listening session for residents to learn about CARES outcomes and also help envision the program’s future through community feedback. Those interested in attending can register through the city’s Zoom link.