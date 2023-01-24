Your greenhouse gas emissions probably depend on where you live, according to newly released data, and in Madison you’re likely to produce more planet-warming gases the farther you are from downtown.
Using the data, The New York Times created an interactive climate footprint map that shows households in Madison’s most-crowded neighborhoods on the isthmus contribute fewer greenhouse gases, on average, than homes in the rest of the city. This trend can be seen in many major cities as there’s more public transit available, better bike paths and it’s easier to walk from place to place.
Emissions are broken down into five categories: transportation, housing, food, goods and services.
Moving away from the downtown area, the average emissions per household typically increases as homes get bigger and residents tend to drive farther.
This is especially true in Madison in the Shorewood Hills and Regent neighborhoods, which have higher than the national average of household emissions in all categories except transportation. Maple Bluff has “much higher” emissions than the national average, similar to areas farther from downtown including Cottage Grove, west Middleton and portions of west Fitchburg.
And while density and access to public transit are major factors, so is wealth, according to Morgan Edwards, an assistant professor of public affairs at the University of Wisconsin. Her research focuses on the role of technology in addressing the threat of climate change.
“It’s not surprising that, all else equal, emissions are higher in more affluent and less densely populated areas, but these averages can also mask a lot of variability,” Edwards said. “Two households in the same neighborhood could have very different emissions.”
Higher-income households generate more greenhouse gases because those residents travel more by plane and car, on average, and buy more emissions-producing items like appliances, vehicles, furnishings and electronics.
It all adds up, Edwards said, but many of the prime drivers of emissions are related to energy and infrastructure policies — which can affect how electricity is generated, whether it’s necessary to drive long distances to work or run errands and the level of energy-efficiency in homes.
“Policy can make a big difference in all these areas,” Edwards said.
Research from the University of California, Berkeley helped inform the data collected by the CoolClimate Network and cited in The New York Times article. While the original intention was to help people understand how their daily choices contribute to climate change, Chris Jones, director of the CoolClimate Network, realized the research could serve a greater purpose — to help inform local governments.
Cities can examine the data to identify the most effective ways to fight climate change, Jones said. He used the example of encouraging developers to build more housing in neighborhoods where people don’t need cars to get around — the very issue that prompted a contentious housing debate in Madison just last week.
The city’s effort to add housing within a quarter-mile of Madison’s new bus rapid transit line and other major routes interfered with the wishes of homeowners in historic districts who hoped to block the development of duplexes in their neighborhoods. Their challenge to the zoning change ultimately failed, however, with the City Council voting to loosen restrictions in single-family neighborhoods.
Biden praises Madison electric buses
Edwards said one obstacle is that climate solutions should be accessible to everyone but aren’t, as last week’s vote on transit-oriented development displayed.
The change in zoning policy is a “a step in the right direction” to make it easier to construct more housing close to high-frequency transit routes, according to Madison Planning Division Director Heather Stouder. But zoning in and of itself won't “all of a sudden magically provide equity throughout the city,” she said.
Reducing personal emissions is important, but it’s also important to push for policy changes that go beyond the individual level, Edwards said.
That’s Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s stated goal. The city has aimed to eliminate community-wide carbon emissions by 2050 but the mayor told the Cap Times she was not surprised by the city’s emission trends.
"The mapping reinforces what we’ve long known. The size of a person’s house, where they live and how that influences their driving habits, and the amount of goods and services they buy all have an impact on their carbon footprint,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It tells me that our work to create more multi-family infill housing and to improve our transit, bike and pedestrian network is important, it’s working and we need to keep it up.”
She touted the city’s transition to an all-electric bus fleet, which got a shout out from President Joe Biden on Friday during the U.S. Conference of Mayors at the White House.
“It’s a big deal,” Biden said as he praised Madison’s fleet. “It means our kids aren't going to be inhaling diesel fumes when they get off the bus. For real, it matters. Environmentally, it matters, as well.”
The city received money through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act in March to buy 46 all-electric buses for rapid transit. The buses are expected to begin arriving this summer, and bus rapid transit (BRT) — a fully electric system meant to shorten travel times, reduce congestion and support economic development — is scheduled to launch in 2024.
"I am delighted that the president recognized Madison as a national leader on climate action and reducing harmful greenhouse gases," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
Converting the bus fleet to electric power is a big step forward for climate action, according to the mayor’s office. Transportation is responsible for about 40% of Madison's greenhouse gas emissions and diesel exhaust can contribute to childhood asthma and other health conditions.
Each of Metro Transit’s current buses uses approximately 5,000 gallons of diesel each year, and electric buses are expected to conserve nearly a quarter million gallons of fuel annually. Without diesel engines, transmissions, intakes or exhaust systems, electric vehicles can also save up to $125,000 in maintenance costs per vehicle during the lifetime of the bus.