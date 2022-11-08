On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will select their governor for the next four years, U.S. senator for the next six, and positions down the ballot including attorney general, secretary of state and state legislators.
Voters will also cast ballots in races specific to their region for U.S. Congress and the state Legislature, and local races including positions like county sheriff and referendum questions.
The Cap Times has been covering these races from the start and will have reporters and photographers on the ground Tuesday, reporting on experiences at the polls along with election results (whenever they’re determined).
Capitol bureau chief Jessie Opoien will report from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' election night party, and politics reporter Jack Kelly will be with Republican candidate Tim Michels. We'll also report on results from the other statewide races, and you can find coverage of local and educational issues from reporters Allison Garfield and Scott Girard.
Check our website throughout the day and night for ongoing coverage, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for real-time updates.
In the meantime, check out some of our recent election coverage:
Wisconsin's midterm elections are Nov. 8. Here's what you should know
Cap Times election roundup: Coverage of the 2022 Wisconsin governor's race
Cap Times election roundup: Coverage of the 2022 Wisconsin Senate race
Midterm election puts Wisconsin's Capitol at a crossroads
And don't forget to vote: Madison and Dane County polling places.