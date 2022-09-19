With November’s midterm elections looming, Wisconsin will once again be at the center of the American political universe.
That’s according to a panel of top tier political journalists, based both in Wisconsin and elsewhere, who gathered for an hour-long discussion on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union. The session closed out the 2022 Cap Times Idea Fest, a weeklong festival that included some two dozen events.
The Saturday morning panel was moderated by the Washington Post’s chief correspondent, Dan Balz. It also featured Annie Linskey, a Washington Post national political reporter, Patrick Marley, who joined the Post to cover voting issues after years of reporting for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Cap Times Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien, who has covered Wisconsin politics for a decade.
'It's changed a lot'
Balz opened with a question for Opoien, about how Wisconsin became the center of the political universe.
“We elect people as different as Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, we elect people as different as Barack Obama and Scott Walker,” Opoien answered. “So I think there's a lot of intrigue as to why we do that, why we behave the way that we do.”
Balz then asked Marley the same question with an added twist: How has former President Donald Trump’s influence changed politics in the state?
“It’s changed a lot,” Marley said, noting that before Trump’s win in 2016, Wisconsin had “reliably voted for Democrats in presidential elections” since 1984.
But, Marley added, “just like Trump shook up national politics, he reshaped them in Wisconsin. And I think Wisconsin Republicans are still figuring out exactly what they are.”
Linskey, who covers politics across the United States, said Wisconsin is front and center in American politics. The national political reporter said political operatives she talks to across the country look to Wisconsin to identify trends that might reach other states.
Critically, she said, the operatives are watching to see if “the trend is going to continue that Democrats have seen of these (working class) voters bleeding away to the Republican party, or if something changes where they can hold on (to those voters).”
GOP operatives she talks to are “stunned” that Republicans have been the ones to “put together a multiracial, working class coalition.”
On election denialism
Continuing to focus on the Republican party’s lurch to the right, Balz asked Marley how the review of the 2020 presidential election authorized by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, affected the state GOP.
Vos, who launched the review in June 2021, narrowly defeated a Trump-backed primary opponent last month after rebuffing the former president’s calls for him to take on the impossible task of decertifying the 2020 presidential election. Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Vos hired to lead the review, eventually endorsed Vos’ opponent. Vos fired Gableman just days after the primary.
“I don't think we'll really have a good sense of what (the election review) means until after (November’s) election,” Marley said. “Then we'll maybe have a better sense of how Republicans want to proceed on this issue of election denialism.”
Balz then turned to Opoien to ask how the election review affected Vos as a political figure.
“It's wild to think that Robin Vos would be called a RINO (Republican in name only) in Wisconsin after the last 10 years of policies that he's ushered through,” Opoien said. Vos has been a critical player in almost all conservative legislative efforts that have become law in Wisconsin over the last decade.
Linskey noted that it’s unusual for a former president to get involved in a state legislative race, as Trump did, saying that highlights how much pressure the speaker was under ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.
Reflecting on Roe
All three reporters told Balz they are watching to see how the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — its landmark precedent guaranteeing the right to terminate a pregnancy — will affect November’s election.
Linskey pointed to a series of races, including a race for a U.S. House seat in Alaska, where Democrats who campaigned on protecting abortion access performed better than expected.
“I'm very curious to see how this plays out in Wisconsin,” Marley said. He pointed to Kansas voters’ decision over the summer to overwhelmingly reject a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to restrict abortion access as a sign that running on abortion can be good for Democrats.
But, Marley added, there won’t be a similar effort on Wisconsin’s ballot in November. So the issue likely won’t help Democrats as much as it will in Michigan, where voters are being asked directly to vote on codifying abortion access.
Opoien said she’s interested to see how abortion will play in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race, given that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, recently introduced a national abortion ban. A national abortion ban is likely something “a lot of Republican Senate candidates would rather not be” talking about, she said.
Wisconsin’s races for governor, U.S. Senate and a flurry of other offices will take place on Nov. 8. Many disucssions from Cap Times Idea Fest 2022 will be posted this week at captimesideafest.com and on the Cap Times’ YouTube channel later this week.