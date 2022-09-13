Ro Khanna learned a lot from his grandfather, who fought alongside Gandhi for India’s independence and was jailed for his efforts.
That familial experience gives the Democratic U.S. representative from California hope, both in America and politics more generally.
“Previous generations have had much more daunting odds,” Khanna told John Nichols in a Cap Times Idea Fest one-on-one interview. “The challenges we face today pale in the face of the challenges that my grandfather faced or John Lewis faced or people who fought against slavery faced.
“It put in perspective the sacrifice that people made.”
The interview with Khanna, in his third term in Congress, focused on his idea of “economic patriotism.” Pointing to his experiences visiting cities around the U.S., Khanna noted polling that shows a large segment of the population believes the country’s best days are behind us — and expressed how he believes the country can ensure that’s not true.
“There are a lot of explanations for that, but one of the explanations is we made a strategic blunder,” Khanna said. “We said that production doesn’t matter, that it didn’t matter whether we were making things in this country.”
He believes a direct conversation about what we can make here, which goes beyond high technology products like semiconductors and electric cars, is the way forward. But, he stressed, it must also be inclusive, a stark difference from former President Donald Trump’s “economic nationalism,” as Nichols described it.
“To build our economic future, it’s got to be Black, it’s got to be Latino, it’s got to be white working class, it’s got to be Asian, it’s got to be LGBTQ+, it’s got to include women,” Khanna said. “We need everyone on the playing field.”
While Khanna represents a district that includes Silicon Valley, Nichols described him as the “representative for the whole of the United States as regards (to) a discussion about the application of technology, about the expansion of opportunity and about the renewal of the American economy and its extension to deal with the issues of the 21st century.”
In Jefferson, Iowa, a city of about 4,000, Khanna and Nichols pointed to a program that trained residents for nine months, got them certified and prepared for (computer software-related) jobs that paid $65,000 a year. Before it had even begun, Khanna said, 800 people showed up to a high school gym to find out about the opportunity.
“This was not just about technology, this was not just about jobs in the future, this was about hope,” he said. “This was about having their kids have some opportunity for a better life, for prosperity.”
As the economy has changed, much to the benefit of many in his California district, it has left others behind, with Khanna and Nichols discussing a visit to Janesville here, where the General Motors plant closed and significantly damaged the local economy.
“We’ve had a situation where large parts of this country have just been left out,” Khanna said. “That is not good for democracy, it’s not good for economic fairness, and it’s certainly not good to remain the most productive economy in the world.”
The same is true for the fast food employees in his district who serve food or beverages to the millionaires on their way to work, Khanna added. All of it together undermines the democratic system in place here.
“You just can’t have a democracy where economic empowerment is denied to so many Americans,” he said. “Not just because they can’t pay their bills or they can’t be in a house or can’t rent, obviously those things matter — it’s because at its essence for democracy to work, we have to allow for people to contribute, to produce and to produce with dignity.
“That is something that is core to the American aspiration, and that is being denied.”
If the country can get back to its production roots, he suggested, it will “strengthen our democracy.”
“I still believe that it is possible to find common ground between the coasts and the heartland, between the white working class, Black working class, Latino working class,” he said.
And, he added, Americans love democracy and even the politics that come with it, despite how polarizing the past few years have been.
“I don’t think Americans hate politics, I think they hate the contemporary version of politics,” he said. “We love running for student council in third or fourth grade. We love the idea that we can go criticize the president, and the president’s opinion is no more valid than our opinion.”