Former President Donald Trump, through his futile efforts to hold onto power in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, is responsible for igniting a “cold civil war” in the United States.
That’s according to Carl Bernstein, the former Washington Post journalist who rose to prominence for his reporting on the Watergate scandal in the 1970s.
Bernstein, who was joined on stage by David Maraniss, another legendary journalist affiliated with the Washington Post, spoke to a packed crowd at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union as part of Cap Times Idea Fest.
In the wide-ranging conversation, centered around his recent book, “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom,” Bernstein offered a range of opinions on Trump, the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Fox News, the future of journalism and more.
“We've never had a seditious president in this country (before Trump),” Bernstein said. “Unless you count Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy.”
Bernstein, who has reported on American politics for decades, told the crowd that information uncovered by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection leaves Trump vulnerable to prosecution.
The journalist, whose reporting was in part responsible for the resignation of former President Richard Nixon, said the committee has presented “a circumstantial case (against Trump) — that any prosecutor would love to have — for promoting insurrection.”
Bernstein said the difference between the final days of Nixon’s presidency and the final days of the Trump administration — which occurred 50 years apart — was that Republicans in the 1970s were willing to boot Nixon from office and GOP lawmakers in 2020 were not.
He said the modern Republican Party has become “a vessel … for the worst of Donald Trump.”
Bernstein said the GOP’s obedience to the former president was partly fueled by Fox News, the conservative cable news network that reaches millions of viewers each night.
“I think that Fox News is the most important and powerful political force in this country in the last 20 years,” Bernstein said. “It’s a genius operation. … Fox changed everything. Changed the culture. Changed the idea for a huge number of people in this country who already believed they were not getting a straight account from the ‘mainstream’ news.”
When asked by Maraniss if Nixon would have resigned if Fox News existed in the 1970s, Bernstein said he wasn’t sure, adding that he believed Nixon would have been smart enough to utilize a friendly news organization with such a large audience.
Bernstein added that before the infamous tapes Nixon made of White House conversations came out, most Americans believed he should stay in office. If Fox News existed at the time, consensus about the president’s future may have been different, he said.
“I think the more important aspect of this is, what would the people of the country expect if there was Fox News then,” Bernstein said. “I think the answer to that question is somewhat obvious, that there would be a different politic in the country (if Fox News existed during Watergate), just as there is a different politic (now) … than existed 50 years ago.”
He said the loss of local journalists and newsrooms is partly responsible for the shift in the American political consciousness, as people have fewer and fewer places to get their news.
Bernstein also said the shift in American political culture is “equally the great story of what’s going on here,” adding that news organizations need to commit not just to covering what’s happening in Washington, but what’s happening in local communities across the country.