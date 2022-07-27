Campaign staffers for Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have unanimously voted to unionize, the lieutenant governor’s campaign announced Wednesday.
The vote, first shared with the Cap Times, comes after about two months of negotiations between campaign management and staff, according to a staffer involved in the negotiations. The same staffer said the negotiations were friendly and the decision to unionize was well received by campaign management and Barnes.
“I am proud to stand in solidarity with my team today and every day,” Barnes said in a statement, adding that his “story wouldn’t be possible without unions.”
“My father worked third shift on the assembly line and my mother was a public school teacher,” Barnes continued. “Their union memberships were our ticket to the middle class and the key to my success. I will always fight to ensure every worker has the benefits and opportunities they deserve.”
Barnes’ staffers will be represented by the Campaign Workers Guild, a union formed in 2017 that specializes in representing staffers for political campaigns. CWG also represents unionized field organizers for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Rio Diaz, the leader of the Barnes campaign staff union, said in a statement that the union contract agreed to by the two sides will “guarantee fair wages and access to the benefits that we deserve.”
“We are proud to have unanimously voted in favor of a contract that guarantees our campaign practices what it preaches,” he said.
The campaign staff’s decision to unionize makes it the second Democratic U.S. Senate campaign in Wisconsin to do so. Staffers for Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry voted in May 2021 to unionize and are represented by International Brotherhood of Electrical Engineers Local 494.
All eligible Lasry campaign staffers are part of the union, the staffer’s union representative told the Cap Times on Wednesday.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary between Barnes, Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and others will take on incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November’s general election.