Bus rapid transit construction is underway at 10 locations around Madison.
Some form of rapid transit within the city has been studied since 1992. The long-awaited bus rapid transit system has been in the works for nearly a decade and is aimed at improving the city’s existing transit system to shorten travel times, reduce congestion and support economic development.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has made bus rapid transit a pillar of her platform during her tenure in office. The city broke ground on the east-to-west route in December which will run along East Washington Avenue through the city’s center and the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus and end at West Towne Mall.
The north-south route is "just getting started," said Metro Transit General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg.
"Our hope is to be under construction in 2026 with an opening in 2027," he said in an e-mail to the Cap Times.
BRT will use specialized lanes, dedicated boarding stations, off-board fare collection, and fast and frequent operations. The goal is for the system to run approximately every 15 minutes for most of the day, including service on the weekends. There will be traffic signal priority intersections allowing buses to trigger green lights to stay on schedule. An all-electric bus fleet will reduce emissions and hold more passengers than the standard Metro buses.
Construction crews are updating underground utilities and traffic signals, and removing the bump-outs at several intersections along the east-to-west route. That will allow space for left lanes to be converted into bus lanes, and so work on the stations can take place with fewer traffic delays, according to the city’s Metro Transit department.
The city is building 44 new bus stations, which will be 60 feet long and 10 to 12 feet wide. Fourteen of those are on the west side of the city where most stations will be located in the middle of the road, with left turn lanes additionally serving as bus lanes.
Stations will take about two to three months to complete and include security cameras and heating lamps, but not air conditioning.
Early work on East Washington Avenue, which needed to be complete before the rest of the project to minimize the effect on traffic, is nearly done, said Mike Cechvala, the city’s transportation planner. Contractors are also finishing up two sites at Fourth Street and Livingston Street off of East Washington.
“The main BRT construction project is working at about 10 locations right now,” Cechvala said.
That includes:
The west-side terminal near the intersection of Junction and Mineral Point roads, which will include charging stations for the fleet, a local bus terminal and 87 parking spaces for a park-and-ride facility
All along Mineral Point Road
North Whitney Way and Regent Street
Sheboygan Avenue
East Campus Mall
Anderson Street near Madison College
Effects on traffic along Mineral Point Road are sporadic, according to Cechvala, with lane shifts, lane closures and some temporary left-hand-turn restrictions. Sheboygan Avenue is closed just east of Eau Claire Avenue, and Anderson Street is closed just east of Wright Street.
“The project will generally work its way east, building stations at 31 locations, and making roadway changes at a few other locations,” Cechvala said. “The main construction work is intended to be done in summer 2024.”
BRT is expected to begin revenue service near the end of 2024, according to Cechvala. However, the new metro transit network will begin June 11, so, starting this summer, riders will use the new route of the east-west BRT line on top of an entirely new set of routes.
“Riders will see improved frequency and faster, more direct service this June. At the end of 2024, with the launch of BRT, they will see the new 60-foot, all-electric buses, BRT stations and other BRT features,” Cechvala said.