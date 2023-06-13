I’m Jack Kelly, politics reporter for the Cap Times, and I’m thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. On this week’s episode, I spoke with Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District encompassing much of southeast Wisconsin, including Janesville, Lake Geneva and Racine.
Steil, who is chairman of the Committee on House Administration, spoke with me over Zoom last week. We talked about the debt limit deal negotiated by President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, if he’s supporting a particular candidate in the Republican primary for president and more.
And, of course, he was put through the rigors of the lightning round.
