Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming is interviewed Wednesday for the Wedge Issues podcast by Cap Times politics reporter Jack Kelly at the Cap Times office in Madison.

We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters for the Cap Times, and we are thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. This week, Jack spoke with Brian Schimming, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Schimming assumed his role as head of the state party in December, becoming its first paid chairman in years. He’s been tasked with bolstering a state party — which trails its Democratic counterpart when it comes to fundraising — that has long relied on the work of volunteers.

In the episode, Schimming walked Jack through what he envisions for the state party, how significant the Republican National Convention will be to Milwaukee in 2024 and what Republicans need to do to shift the political headwinds they’ve faced since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, thereby reactivating a longstanding ban on abortion in Wisconsin.

And, of course, Schimming was put through the rigors of the lightning round. 

