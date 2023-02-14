Gov. Tony Evers’ forthcoming state budget proposal will include $290 million to fund maintenance and improvements to American Family Field — a move the governor and Brewers executives say will keep the team in Milwaukee through at least 2043.
The one-time expense will come from the state’s projected $7.1 billion surplus, and will not involve any borrowing, according to details shared with reporters. Evers will release his proposal for the 2023-25 budget in full on Wednesday.
“As governor, and also someone who also happens to be a lifelong Brewers fan, I’m so excited about the historic opportunity we have today to keep Major League Baseball here in Milwaukee for another 20 years,” Evers said in a statement.
His office warned that without the investment, the Brewers and Major League Baseball would be able to leave Milwaukee as soon as the end of the 2030 season when the franchise’s lease with American Family Field expires.
American Family Field is owned by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which leases it to the Brewers. According to team officials, the district doesn’t have adequate resources to meet the obligations for maintenance and repair set by the lease agreement.
“We are not asking for the Stadium District to take on new financial obligations under the lease, or for a new ballpark — just the resources to make sure the Stadium District’s existing obligations are met,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers.
A 0.1% sales tax collected in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington and Racine counties to pay for the construction and maintenance of the stadium formerly known as Miller Park was eliminated in 2020, after generating about $605 million over 23 years.
Schleisinger said the team opposes bringing back the five-county tax.
“The Milwaukee Brewers are committed to working with policymakers on both sides of the aisle to extend the life of American Family Field and help make Major League Baseball possible in Wisconsin for the next generation,” Schlesinger said in a statement. “This will require creative solutions that garner bipartisan support.”
Keeping the Brewers in Milwaukee will generate more than $400 million in tax revenue for the state over the next 20 years, according to projections from the governor’s office.
A 2020 study by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce found that the stadium generated $2.5 billion in economic output over the previous 20 years. Evers’ office also noted that in 2022, the ballpark supported 3,000 jobs, including 1,100 union jobs.
The proposal differs from a 2015 agreement to publicly finance a new Milwaukee Bucks arena (which would become Fiserv Forum) in a few ways. It doesn’t involve bonding, which means there will be no added interest costs, and it doesn’t include any additional funding from local governments.
But like the Bucks arena deal, the arrangement is predicated on the prospect of a major league team leaving Milwaukee unless it receives taxpayer funds — and its passage will require bipartisan support.