The Dane County Board of Supervisors took final action on the long-awaited jail consolidation Thursday night, pushing the project across the finish line — but the move was contingent on other reforms put forward by the board’s Black Caucus.
A new March cost estimate for the consolidation — which would close the aging seventh and eighth floors of the jail and put the project at 825 beds — came in at $179.5 million, $13.5 million more than the board had previously approved to spend on the jail.
The planned consolidation would also close the jail at the City-County Building and the South Side work-release Ferris Center facility, consolidating facilities into the Public Safety Building at 115 W. Doty St. and a new six-story tower next door.
The County Board previously delayed a decision on whether to approve the additional funding and rejected a proposal to send the decision to voters in a referendum on the April 4 ballot because they had not yet seen the new cost estimate.
The board agreed to Thursday’s resolution, which closes the gap by re-allocating unspent, previously approved borrowing for other projects, allowing bids to be issued and work to proceed without any new borrowing.
The board passed an amendment that County Board Chair Patrick Miles introduced to spread out $10 million in debt servicing over 20 years instead of the 10-year plan previously proposed. The other $3 million is being shifted from an already approved jail space needs study.
The resolution passed 32-5, with Supervisors Mike Bare, Yogesh Chawla, Analiese Eicher, Kierstin Hueselmann and Heidi Wegleitner voting against it.
The Black Caucus — made up of Supervisors April Kigeya, Dana Pellebon, Anthony Gray and Jacob Wright — supported the new funding for the jail project with the stipulation that Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett agree to removing federal inmates from the jail, though none spoke at Thursday’s meeting.
Currently, the Sheriff’s Office has a $2.2 million contract with the U.S. Marshals Service that houses about 50 people in the jail, most of whom are not Dane County residents. (The Sheriff’s Office opted in August to close the oldest portions of the jail due to safety concerns, shipping about the same number of jail residents out of the county.)
The board, in tandem with the funding resolution, overwhelmingly passed another that revoked the sheriff's authority to house federal detainees in the county jail starting Nov. 1.
“It is kind of a no-brainer considering all of the residents that are currently out of county … and these federal prisoners that we have to house,” Wegleitner said. “It frees up space that we need.”
The Black Caucus and Barrett also agreed on other policies, such as:
Supporting a countywide version of CARES — Community Alternative Response Emergency Services — similar to the program piloted in Madison, as an alternative law enforcement response to behavioral health emergencies.
Establishing a mental health court, diverting people to the crisis center and investment in expanding mental health services.
Eliminating or greatly reducing solitary confinement use in Dane County.
Supporting the expansion of alternatives to youth incarceration.
Supporting funding for permanent supportive housing, recovery housing, expanded treatment options and supportive services for people who have experienced frequent incarceration, hospitalization and homelessness.
The ongoing debate about the jail consolidation, which would be the most expensive project in county history, has pit Sheriff Barrett and his alarms about inhumane conditions for current inmates against criminal justice reformers’ calls to keep people — especially a disproportionate number of people of color — out of jail altogether.
Barrett has voiced his support for a seven-story jail plan and has called for action from elected officials as conditions deteriorate inside the jail.
If the funding gap was not closed, the project would be back at square zero, needing an entirely new plan and designs, which would cost thousands of dollars. Nonetheless, five supervisors still opposed the resolution reallocating money to close the deficit.
“I cannot in good conscience vote yes on the resolution for additional spending on the jail consolidation project,” said Supervisor Huelsemann. “The lack of transparency and bullying tactics coming from the administration is unconscionable.… I cannot ignore all the other projects that can be funded with these funds, projects that will support investment in our communities and go toward root causes of crime.”
Supervisor Rick Rose, who ultimately voted in favor of the new jail resolutions, made an impassioned plea to the board to “rehabilitate within the jail and reform the criminal system that has failed miserably.”
“Once again, we as a county missed an opportunity here,” Rose said. “While the majority of us have always been in favor of building a new jail, myself included, to replace the decrepit inhumane part of our jail, hopefully through this process we also learned that we need to put our money where our mouths are.”
He added, “My hope is that the next time we build more beds, that we build those beds in the right places, for the right people, at the right time, for the right need. Without question, we can build and reform at the same time.”
The project will likely be put out to bid in early June, Miles said, and construction would begin in the fall.