On the heels of his second State of the Union address and ahead of an expected reelection bid, Democratic President Joe Biden’s first stop outside of Washington is a laborers’ training center about 12 miles north of Madison.
The president is set to meet Wednesday afternoon with workers and apprentices at the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) training center in DeForest. The center offers courses in areas including a variety of construction fields, environmental remediation, building demolition and commercial drivers’ license preparation.
Biden “will discuss how his economic plan has ushered in a manufacturing boom and created good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, across Wisconsin and the country,” according to a White House official.
The visit will highlight a number of federal initiatives including the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.
In his address to Congress and the nation Tuesday night, the president touted the 12 million jobs created in the U.S. since he took office in January 2021, the country’s 3.4% unemployment rate and declining (but still significantly above-average) inflation.
“I ran for president to fundamentally change things, to make sure the economy works for everyone so we can all feel pride in what we do — to build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, not from the top down,” Biden said during his address. “Because when the middle class does well, the poor have a ladder up and the wealthy still do very well. We all do well.”
A White House memo shared Tuesday emphasized connections between Biden initiatives and Wisconsin’s economy, noting that since December 2020, the state has added 118,000 jobs and has seen a 1.5-point decrease in its unemployment rate (to 3.2%).
According to the memo, since 2021, private companies have committed to invest more than $4 billion in Wisconsin — including a $1.5 billion solar energy plan from Alliant Energy, a $250 million Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals research and manufacturing facility and a $500 million expansion of a Georgia-Pacific paper mill.
Additionally, the memo noted, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used $128 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the state’s Workforce Innovation Grant program, designed to develop solutions to workplace issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White House memo also made note of the $2.9 billion in federal infrastructure funds allocated to Wisconsin under the Biden administration to assist with issues including transportation, drinking water and internet access.
In a statement, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming criticized Biden’s State of the Union address as being “rooted in fiction as he tried to mask the true state of our economy as inflation continues to hurt Wisconsin families, the crime problem grows worse and illegal immigration spirals out of control.”
“President Biden failed to acknowledge his failed record and instead boasted about his runaway spending agenda that has brought more inflation, paid for by Wisconsin taxpayers,” Schimming said.
While Biden promotes his economic policies in Wisconsin, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to discuss climate change in Atlanta. On Thursday, Biden is scheduled to visit Tampa, Florida, and Harris will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota.