Biden’s Wisconsin visit looks like first step of the 2024 race

DEFOREST — There’s no mistaking President Joe Biden’s decision to make a union workers’ training center in Wisconsin his first stop after his 2023 State of the Union address as anything but strategic — even if he hasn’t yet announced a reelection bid.
The president landed at Madison’s Truax Field on a relatively balmy winter morning, and was back aboard Air Force One en route to Washington hours before a winter storm watch issued for the Dane County area would take effect.
Anyone traveling to Wisconsin in February who’s not here for the Birkebeiner, sturgeon spearing, snowmobiling or some other form of winter recreation surely must be motivated by something else.
For Biden, it was an opportunity to promote his economic policies — with a focus on union jobs and those that don’t require a four-year college degree — in the heart of one of the most reliable Democratic voting blocs of this battleground state.
For anyone looking for an official campaign announcement, the closest thing came from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, who said in a speech ahead of the president’s: “With Joe Biden in the White House and Democrats retaking the (congressional) majority in 2024, we will get the rest of the president’s agenda done: affordable health care, paid leave, the child tax credit and a whole lot more.”
The president’s decision to make Wisconsin his first public appearance following the State of the Union makes perfect sense when you consider the state’s influence on determining presidential elections, said Amy Walter, editor in chief of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
Making an electoral map to win the White House without Wisconsin is “pretty much impossible,” Walter said, especially for Democrats, given that one-time swing states like Iowa, Ohio and Florida have become reliably Republican in recent years.
The election analyst said Biden’s focus on economic policies in DeForest serves as an early indicator of the focus of his likely reelection bid.
“It's less about legislating for the next two years as it is implementing legislation that has already passed,” she said, given that a combative Republican majority in the U.S. House seems unlikely to engage with the president on high-profile legislative priorities.
The Democratic president declared last Wednesday to a crowd of union workers and invited guests that “the Biden economic plan is working.” He spoke for about 25 minutes at the Laborers' International Union of North America training center just north of Madison. The center offers courses in construction fields, environmental remediation, building demolition and commercial drivers’ license preparation.
“The Laborers here in Wisconsin, the union workers across the country are seeing it firsthand,” Biden said. “Because for the first time in a long time, we’re building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out … with products made in America, with union labor.”
During his visit to Wisconsin, Biden highlighted federal initiatives including the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act (which provides funding for semiconductor manufacturing and emerging technology research) and the Inflation Reduction Act — and emphasized their connections to Wisconsin’s economy.
According to a White House memo shared with reporters last week, since 2021, private companies have committed to invest more than $4 billion in Wisconsin — including a $1.5 billion solar energy plan from Alliant Energy, a $250 million Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals research and manufacturing facility and a $500 million expansion of a Georgia-Pacific paper mill.
Additionally, the memo noted, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used $128 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the state’s Workforce Innovation Grant program, designed to develop solutions to workplace issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White House memo also made note of the $2.9 billion in federal infrastructure funds allocated to Wisconsin under the Biden administration to assist with issues including transportation, drinking water and internet access.
“Each of these projects means jobs for laborers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, carpenters, cement masons, iron workers and so many more,” Biden said in DeForest. “These are good jobs — jobs you can raise a family on. And most don't require a college degree. Jobs where people don't have to leave home in search of an opportunity.”
Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also emphasized union jobs in their remarks preceding Biden’s speech. Evers was reelected to a second term in November by a margin of about 90,000 votes, and Rhodes-Conway is currently seeking a second term of her own.
Rhodes-Conway noted that the city’s bus rapid transit project is moving forward thanks in large part to federal grant funds, and received applause when she said the city’s infrastructure projects “are accompanied by good-paying, union jobs.”
According to the most recent data available from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 7.9% of Wisconsin workers are union members. That’s down from 14.2% in 2010 — the year before former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation was enacted, effectively eliminating collective bargaining rights for most public employees — and down from 16.1% compared with 20 years ago. Over the last two decades, no other state saw a greater decline in the share of its workforce that belonged to a union than Wisconsin, a 2022 Wisconsin Policy Forum report found.
But Biden seems intent on tapping into Wisconsin’s manufacturing and labor histories. In September, he spoke at Milwaukee’s Laborfest, touting many of the same policies and goals he continues to promote.
Biden knows Wisconsin is the 'center of the universe' again
Biden’s economic appeal to blue-collar workers, Walter said, shows the president wants to sell his record to the voters who helped him clinch close races in states like Wisconsin. The Madison-area visit illustrates an understanding from Biden that he can still win over working-class voters in the state — while they’ve fled the Democratic Party elsewhere — if he sticks to a straightforward, economic message and doesn’t get bogged down in the culture wars.
Wisconsin will be “the center of the universe once again” come 2024, a reality Biden knows well, Walter said.
Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, also said all eyes will once again be on Wisconsin next year.
“Wisconsin is the must-win state of all must-win states,” he said in an interview. “And President Biden coming to Wisconsin the day after the State of the Union address to speak to the concerns of working people in the state that tips the Electoral College one way or the other speaks to his political savvy and his connection to the people who hold the fate of the White House in their hands.”
The president’s decision to visit a union training center in Wisconsin shows he is in tune with workers who may feel disillusioned by the economic and political environments they’re living in, Wikler said.
“Biden said ‘my economic plan is about investing in places (and) people that have been forgotten,’” Wikler said. “And for workers, not only in DeForest at this union training facility, but all over Wisconsin who might feel like those in power aren’t fighting for them, they got a direct message from the president of the United States that President Biden has their back.”
“That resonates in small towns and cities and rural areas alike,” Wikler said. “And it especially resonates for the vast majority of Wisconsin voters who don't have a college degree, but want to know that their country values their labor and their skills, regardless of whether they have that piece of paper.”
It will take more than a speech delivered in friendly territory to convince working people that Biden deserves another term, said Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming, citing a number of polls that indicate voters are experiencing a significant financial strain with a negative effect on their quality of life.
For example, a Gallup poll released Feb. 8 found that 50% of Americans say their personal financial situation is worse than it was a year ago. And a January survey from PYMNTS and Lending Club found that 64% of consumers ended 2022 feeling like they were living paycheck to paycheck.
From gas stations to grocery stores to utility bills, Schimming said, voters are being exposed to a “constant drumbeat of bad news,” and Biden has “a sales job to do in states that he needs.”
“The truth of the matter is the Dems, who always pretend that they're the kitchen table party and the party of working people, are clearly not these days,” Schimming said. “They have lost those independent voters, big-time. And if they don't change that narrative, Joe Biden loses.”
If Republicans didn’t have “a good bench,” Schimming said, he would be more nervous heading into 2024.
“I like our positioning. (Democrats are) the ones now who have to play defense. And I would not want to defend interest rates, inflation, gas prices, natural gas prices. I wouldn't want to have to spend my time defending that, and that will not be a point lost on our communications efforts, either,” he said.
Marquette Poll director: Low approval ratings are the new normal
A polling average compiled by FiveThirtyEight currently shows Biden’s national approval rating at 42.9%. The last time the Marquette University Law School polled Wisconsin voters on Biden, 41% approved of the job he was doing as president. That figure has been consistent since October 2021.
But, according to Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette poll, Biden’s underwater approval ratings might have more to do with political entrenchment than his job performance.
“Approval in the 40s is the new approval in the 50s,” Franklin said, noting that elected officials from both parties often struggle to gain approval from more than 10% of people who identify with the opposition party, which drags their approval ratings down even if they’re popular among voters of their own party.
Biden’s most recent favorability rating, 42%, is not dissimilar to where it was before the 2020 presidential election. Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes that year. Franklin also noted that Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson managed to scrape out a victory last year despite being viewed favorably by only 43% of voters just days before the election.
“Committed partisans” — voters loyal to one party — more often than not vote for their party’s candidate, even if they don’t view them favorably, he said. Accordingly, Johnson was able to secure a narrow victory in his reelection campaign last November.
So, despite Biden’s approval and favorability ratings dragging, the president’s focus will be on winning over Wisconsin’s independent voters, Franklin said — so it makes “excellent sense” that he would choose America’s Dairyland for a high-profile visit following the State of the Union (and ahead of a likely reelection bid). Franklin said he expects Republicans to visit the state in the coming months as well.
Several expected or potential GOP candidates have already made the rounds in Wisconsin, in most cases to support statewide Republican candidates. Among them are former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
Schimming expects those visits to ramp up — and not just because Milwaukee will host the Republican National Convention in July, along with a GOP presidential primary debate.
The state GOP chair often quips now that Wisconsin is no longer “one of 50 states,” but “one of five” that will make a difference politically.
And although it may seem that its “center of the universe” status is relatively new, Schimming likes to remind people that, in the last 22 years, Wisconsin has had 10 statewide races that were decided by 30,000 votes or fewer.
“The truth is Wisconsin has been purple for a long time,” he said.