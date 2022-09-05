MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden in Milwaukee on Monday doubled down to a crowd of a few thousand on previous pledges to protect American democracy and build a better future for working class families.
Biden’s speech, which came after remarks from Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at Laborfest, had a combative tone — one he has adopted in recent weeks as November’s midterm elections loom.
He began his remarks touting the accomplishments of his administration from the past two years, including a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package the president said would improve the lives of Wisconsinites and a more recent bill aimed at reigning in prescription drug costs.
Biden also vowed to continue to fight for labor unions across the United States, saying “the middle class built America.”
“Everyone knows that,” he said, adding that “unions built the middle class” as the crowd roared. Union workers from across Wisconsin traveled to Milwaukee to hear Biden speak.
“We never gave up,” Biden said of the hardships Americans faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and early legislative setbacks faced by his administration. “We never gave in and we are delivering for working and middle class Americans now.’
Going on the offensive, Biden targeted Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress for voting against his marquee legislative accomplishments. Speaking about the American Rescue Plan, a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus relief package approved in the early weeks of his administration, Biden said “not a single Republican voted for that,” which earned boos from the crowd.
“A lot of them wanted to vote for it, but they’re afraid of losing primaries in this new Republican Party,” the president added, teeing up the second half of his remarks where, following a primetime address in Philadelphia last week, he once again denounced “MAGA Republicans,” whom he said subscribe to “extreme ideology.”
“Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican,” Biden said. “I know because I've been able to work with mainstream Republicans my whole career.”
“But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division,” the president continued. “But together, we can and we must choose a different path. A future of unity and hope and optimism. We must choose to build a better America, a stronger America.”
Biden also criticized Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is locked in a tough reelection race, for recent comments the senator made about making Social Security and Medicare discretionary spending programs — which would require lawmakers in Washington to vote to fund them every year.
“This guy never stops,” Biden said of Johnson. “But guess what, I ain’t stopping either.”
The president also gave a shout-out to Johnson’s Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, despite him not appearing at the event. Barnes and his staff declined multiple times in the days before the event to answer if would appear alongside the president.
“We’re in a serious moment in our nation’s history,” Biden said as he concluded his remarks. “We remain in the battle for the soul of America.”
“Democrats, … mainstream Republicans, Independents, we have to be stronger and more determined and more committed to saving America than the MAGA Republicans,” warning the base of the GOP closely aligned with former President Donald Trump is set on “destroying democracy.”
“Democracy is at stake,” Biden said. “We got to remember who we are. We are the United States of America. There’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”