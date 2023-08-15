Just over a week before Milwaukee is set to serve as host city for the first Republican presidential debate, President Joe Biden toured a wind turbine facility in the city on Tuesday and touted his infrastructure accomplishments to a group of reporters, supporters and industry leaders.
The president, like Vice President Kamala Harris in her visit to Milwaukee earlier this month, pointed to increased job growth and in-country manufacturing as big wins for his administration.
“That’s Bidenomics. It’s about growing the economy by strengthening the middle class,” Biden said.
This message has already made its way into campaign commercials for Biden’s bid for a second term.
“When the middle class does well, everyone does well,” Biden said. “I’m a capitalist. If you’re going to make a million dollars, go make it. Just pay a little more in taxes.”
The timing of Biden’s visit cannot be seen as a coincidence. The Democrat won Wisconsin by a small margin in the 2020 presidential election, flipping the state that former President Donald Trump had won in 2016 and edging Trump out of a second term. It is anticipated that Wisconsin will play a critical role in deciding the 2024 presidential race and will be a regular stop for candidates on both sides of the aisle throughout the election cycle.
During his visit, the president toured a facility of Ingeteam, a Milwaukee company focused on energy conversion technology. In highlighting the work his administration has done to fund climate change mitigation efforts, Biden took the opportunity during his speech to point fingers at Republican members of Congress, including Wisconsin’s U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, for voting against his Inflation Reduction Act — legislation sought to invest in renewable energy infrastructure.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, joined Biden during his remarks Tuesday. Baldwin was an avid advocate of the Inflation Reduction Act, support which the president did not overlook.
“Tammy Baldwin, you’re the best, kid,” Biden said. “If I had another 10 of you, we could rule the world.”
Baldwin spoke to the crowd before Biden took the stage, pointing to the importance of manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.
“To me, it’s always been simple. When we invest our taxpayer dollars, we should also be investing in American-made businesses, American workers and American jobs,” Baldwin said. “Wisconsin is ready to build a thriving renewable energy economy for years to come.”
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers joined Biden and Baldwin in Milwaukee, echoing many of the same sentiments.
“These last few years, we’ve been reminded of one truth, that we shouldn’t have to choose between mitigating climate change and protecting our environment, and good-paying jobs,” Evers said, praising the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.
All three elected officials recognized the road ahead, marked with political battles to come and ongoing legislative work to fund domestic economic growth.
“I’m not here to declare victory on the economy; we’re not there yet,” Biden said. “We’ve got more work to do. Bidenomics is just about restoring the American dream.”
Biden took a moment at the beginning of his speech to acknowledge the devastating wildfires in Hawaii — which, as of the confirmed death toll Tuesday, had claimed 99 lives.
This story is developing and will be updated.