Madison will get $15.1 million from a federal infrastructure program to replace six bridges along John Nolen Drive, a piece of the entire Lake Monona waterfront redesign, on top of the $30 million the city has already dedicated to the bridge project.
Rebuilding the six causeway bridges from East Lakeside Street to North Shore Drive is the first phase of a three-segment project that extends from East Olin Avenue to Broom Street. The federal government already had committed $11 million to the John Nolen Causeway project, which is in the design phase with construction expected to begin in 2025.
The major artery travels across Lake Monona and is “an iconic gem in the heart of the city of Madison,” Mayor Satya Rhode-Conway said Friday. An estimated 45,000 vehicles cross the bridges every day.
“This grant could not be more needed. John Nolen Drive is busy … this path is traveled more than any other in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “These bridges are very much in need of replacement and reconstruction over the next few years will be very impactful.”
The funding will go toward:
- Reconstruction of six bridges along the causeway
- Reconfiguration of lanes and cross-section changes
- Expansion of the existing path to separate bike path and pedestrian facilities
- Shoreline reconstruction along Lake Monona
- Reconstruction of storm sewer
- Installation of raffic signals and street lighting
“John Nolen is an incredible piece of infrastructure that serves bicyclists, pedestrians, public transit and private vehicles all in one multimodal facility,” Rhodes-Conway said, emphasizing the city’s focus on improving safety for all users. “That's why the upcoming reconstruction of John Nolen Drive is an opportunity for us to continue improving connectivity, safety, sustainability, equity and access all at once.”
The White House announced Thursday a nearly $300 million federal investment in nine projects across the country to repair, rehabilitate and replace bridges, including the reconstruction on John Nolen Drive.
Improving bridges will also improve economic competitiveness, Mitch Landrieu, a White House senior adviser to President Joe Biden, said Friday morning at a press conference at Olin Park. His stop in the capital city was part of Biden’s Investing in America agenda, promoted as an effort to grow the American economy with new infrastructure, more manufacturing and added clean energy.
“Bridges connect us — to one another, to economic opportunity and to get goods to shelves,” Landrieu said. “Our investment in the John Nolen Drive Bridge — and in bridges across the country — is further proof that President Biden’s investments in our infrastructure are making us stronger and leaving no one behind.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from the Madison-area’s 2nd Congressional District, said this was a rare opportunity to see the direct connection between what happens at the federal government level and the community.
“Most of my time in Congress, the American Society of Civil Engineers has given our nation a D-plus grade based on our infrastructure. We needed to do this investment,” Pocan said.
Rhodes-Conway included $21.6 million in the city’s 2023 capital budget to rebuild John Nolen Drive to expand space for biking and walking and replace the aging street, causeways and bypass. The project has been discussed within the city for years, with an anticipated timeline spanning through 2027.
The John Nolen Drive Causeway opened in 1968, and the last major construction was in 1995.
Lake Monona waterfront is set for makeover
While the bridges are being rebuilt, the city plans to embark on another major project in the same space: the Lake Monona waterfront redesign.
The project reconceptualized 1.7 miles of public space along Lake Monona and will include large green spaces in addition to providing what city officials hope will be a spectacular entrance into Madison from the John Nolen causeway and south Madison.
The aim of the project is to offer better, safer access to the waterfront. The shoreline redesign aspires to tie the community together and connect to Madison's history.
Residents have voted on three different visions for the project — a Boston firm’s new design was the clear winner after a months-long public comment period — and the site of the redevelopment would stretch from Law Park to Olin Park and coincide with the John Nolen Causeway reconstruction over the next decade.
“This grant allows us to jumpstart the first phase of that work and begin to realize our vision for a sustainable, accessible waterfront that welcomes everyone in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Infrastructure projects can be transformative opportunities that advance many goals and address a variety of community needs simultaneously.”