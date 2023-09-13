Bernie Sanders’ mystique: How the senator keeps his appeal at 82

A house finch landed on a podium in 2016 and immediately gained national notoriety as Birdie Sanders. A Vermont teacher was overrun by thousands of orders after her mittens made headlines at the 2021 presidential inauguration.
These moments in political culture revolve around one man: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Whether or not one agrees with his progressive ideologies, it’s hard to deny the iconic position Sanders holds in American politics. But why is that? How does a New England Independent hold so much influence nearly eight years after his first bid for the Democratic presidential nomination?
In the most simplistic terms, the senior senator is just a straightforward guy, said Barry Burden, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who studies American politics and elections.
“For a lot of people, Sanders is viewed as a genuine voice in a political environment that doesn't have a lot of genuine voices,” Burden said. “So he has inspired a lot of progressives, especially young people, by just speaking in pretty plain fashion about his values and what government ought to be doing to pursue those values. It seems unvarnished.”
Sanders last visited Madison to speak at the Orpheum Theater in November as part of a last-minute effort to drum up support for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, who was challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, and Gov. Tony Evers, who was competing for reelection against Republican Tim Michels.
The popular senator is scheduled to return to Madison the evening of Sept. 22 as part of Cap Times Idea Fest. Sanders will appear in Shannon Hall at UW-Madison’s Memorial Union, joined on stage by Cap Times opinion columnist John Nichols, who co-authored Sanders’ latest book “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.”
The last time he spoke in Madison, Sanders told audience members the attention shouldn’t be focused on him.
“This isn’t about Bernie,” the senator said to the packed auditorium. “This is about you.”
Perhaps this approach — which has stretched its way throughout two unsuccessful presidential bids and 11 successful elections to Congress — is part of Sanders’ allure.
“He's someone who traditionally has been a little less concerned with the sort of Washington dealmaking and has taken a more pure policy stance,” said Eleanor Powell, a political scientist at UW-Madison who studies American politics, Congress and political parties. “That sort of purity of vision and consistency in sort of non-Washington speak particularly attracts younger voters.”
The chanting crowd in November was, in fact, largely made up of young voters, who statistics show have historically been more aligned with Sanders’ progressive politics. In the summer of 2015, Sanders drew a crowd of 10,000 supporters to Madison’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum as he campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Sanders handily won Wisconsin’s 2016 Democratic primary with more than 56% of the votes. Former senator, first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton eventually won the party’s nomination for the general election that year, but she had lost to Sanders in the Wisconsin primary with 43% of the vote. Sanders ran for the nation’s highest office again in 2020 but fell short in the primary against now-President Joe Biden.
In 2016, about 568,000 Wisconsin residents voted for Sanders in the state’s primary. In 2020, even though Biden was already the Democrats’ presumptive nominee when Wisconsin residents voted in the primary, Sanders garnered more than 293,000 votes.
Bridging the age gap
One of the more remarkable characteristics of the octogenarian Sanders is his ability to transcend the decades between him and his most passionate voter base, Powell noted.
Numbers from past elections have shown that some of Sanders’ most dedicated supporters are younger voters. This wouldn’t necessarily be the immediate voter-base association one would have with a senator who turned 82 this month, said Burden.
“It's not intuitive on the surface. He's, you know, an old crusty guy who came up in the ’60s in folk music and hippie culture and somehow he's appealing to these digital natives who weren't even born maybe when he first found his way on to the national scene,” he said. “But I do think a lot of it is the kind of genuineness of his perspective that comes through.”
In reality, younger voters may not care about a politician’s age so long as they can see eye-to-eye.
“Sanders has done an amazing job, especially the last 10 or 20 years in particular, of speaking about progressive issues in a way that resonates, particularly with young voters,” Powell said. “He is more progressive and … further left than a lot of mainstream Democratic politicians and he goes out of his way to speak to (young voters) and has this sort of charismatic energy on talking about those issues.”
A clear overlap in ideologies and priorities has drawn the senior senator and his millenial and Generation Z supporters together.
“For a lot of young people, I think, they believe that the economy is not working for them the way it worked for their parents or grandparents. They're frustrated by student loan debt, the cost of higher education. They're frustrated by the cost of health care and access to it. They're frustrated by inequality, by climate change, by racial disparities. These are all things that he's been talking about for a long time,” Burden said. “So there just got to be this resonance, I think, between his messages and the kinds of things young people were concerned about.”
That was the case for Karl Koesser, a University of Wisconsin-Madison alum who was part of the group Badgers for Bernie while still a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2020.
Koesser, who now works for a consulting firm in Colorado, told the Cap Times he felt like Sanders had the strongest resume of the Democratic candidates in 2020.
“Of the candidates in the Democratic primary, I felt Bernie had the best combination of progressive policy positions, experience and track record of fighting for those positions, and name recognition (and a) chance to win,” Koesser, 27, said. “Besides generally being more likable than most politicians, he also seemed to actually care and have the urgency around key issues like climate change, health care, etcetera, that young people feel we're too stagnant on.”
The “mystique” isn’t hard to unravel for Koesser.
“If a politician spends their entire life fighting for working people and generally being a respectable person, when that well-known politician launches a primarily people-funded campaign in the wake of four years of Trump and a primary full mostly of less principled Democrats, it's unsurprising he got a ton of support and excitement,” the former UW student said.
A shift in party values
UW’s Burden said Sanders has moved the Democratic Party as a whole further to the left and, if he wanted to, could retire knowing he’s led younger Democrats into a more liberal political future.
“His two runs for president really just built him a national network and awareness, and he actually was successful at moving the Democratic Party in a progressive direction,” Burden said.
For example, he said, Sanders’ core values regarding health care access have pushed Democrats closer to legislation surrounding single-payer medical insurance and prescription drug pricing. The senator played key roles in the passage of the Affordable Care Act under former Democratic President Barack Obama and controls on drug pricing in the Inflation Reduction Act under President Biden.
As far as who might carry the progressive torch in Congress moving forward, UW-Madison’s Powell said that responsibility will likely fall on some of the more popular progressive millennials in Congress including New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad.”
“One of the challenges for both parties in Congress right now is this generational shift to sort of transition from the old guard to the new guard,” Powell said. “I would say that ‘the squad’ — AOC and the others — sort of seem to be the next progressive successors, at least in terms of popular support and identifiability among young voters.”
Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have each campaigned on behalf of each other in past elections, joined forces to advocate for other progressive candidates and linked up in Congress. They have introduced and co-sponsored legislation including the notorious Green New Deal package targeting climate change and the Medicare for All Act to provide government-funded health insurance to the country.
It remains to be seen how long the nation can follow the Bernie Train. It’s safe to say his quest for higher office is likely over. Sanders told reporters in April that he has no plans to run for president this election and has endorsed Biden. The Vermont Independent has not yet hinted at whether he will seek reelection to his Senate seat in 2024. If he were to win, he would be 83 at the start of his new term and 89 when it ended.
“It's his seat if he wants to keep it. Unlike some other older politicians who have been showing some signs of cognitive impairment or some health problems, Sanders shows no signs of that. He has a ton of energy. He's sharp as a tack. He can give a stump speech, spontaneously, he doesn't stumble over his words,” Burden said. “So he's not showing the signs of cognitive slowing or health impairments that often come around at that age. So I think his vitality would help convince voters to keep him in that seat if he wanted to serve another term.”