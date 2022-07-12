Beltline drivers may be seeing quicker commutes in the near future thanks to the highly anticipated Flex Lanes becoming operational this week.
The new Wisconsin Department of Transportation project allows vehicles to use the inside median shoulders as an additional travel lane during peak travel periods. The Flex Lane on the Madison Beltline — US 12/18 — in Dane County is scheduled to open Wednesday for morning and afternoon rush hours.
Though construction of the lanes, which began in 2018, delayed some travel time, the ultimate goal of the Flex Lane is to make traffic flow more quickly on the popular and often congested highway.
The Madison Beltline inside median shoulders, typically used when cars break down or need to pull over, have now been improved for the additional travel lane from east of the Whitney Way exit to the I-39/90 interchange. Crews also resurfaced the pavement, improved drainage deficiencies and replaced the existing median barrier wall.
The biggest challenge on the project was work zone access since the majority of the construction work was located in the median of the Madison Beltline, said Steven Theisen, a spokesperson for Wisconsin Department of Transportation's southwest region.
The Beltline has an average daily traffic volume of approximately 120,000 vehicles and the project is approximately 10 miles long, making median access difficult. That work was mainly done with nightly lane closures or during off-peak daytime lane closures.
Frequent speeding in the Beltline’s 55 MPH zone also made the construction challenging, Theisen told the Cap Times.
“Motorists are in the driver’s seat to make a difference on Wisconsin highways. When traveling the Beltline, motorists are urged to buckle up, follow the posted 55 mph speed limit, pay attention to the road ahead and be courteous to other drivers,” he said. “The Flex Lane is one solution to improving transportation in the Madison area.”
WisDOT is collaborating with local entities to examine all modes of transportation connected to the Beltline, brainstorming strategies to address current and future Beltline needs like enhancements to transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
“We see there's close to 120,000 vehicles on the Beltline every day and certainly a lot of traffic in the Madison area that use the Beltline as a connection from one side of Madison to the other,” Theisen said in a February interview. “Part-time shoulder use… is recognized as a safe, sustainable and reliable way to alleviate congestion.”
The Flex Lanes are meant to accommodate a growing population. Used across the country in 17 states, the lanes intend to also improve travel time reliability.
Some larger cities, like Chicago, have implemented the lanes — which are not the same as a carpool lane. Flex Lanes can be used by almost any vehicle, regardless of occupancy levels.
Trucks over five tons and vehicles pulling trailers are not allowed in the Flex Lane, according to WisDOT, which has made an instructional video for those looking for more information on how to drive in the lane. Signs over the median will show when the Flex Lanes are and are not open, marked either by a green arrow or red ‘X.’
WisDOT is also involved in an ongoing study of the Madison Beltline for longer-term solutions.